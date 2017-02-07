Pecan Pie Overnight Oats

INGREDIENTS:

* 1 cup pecans, chopped

* 2 tablespoons maple syrup

* 1 tablespoon brown sugar

* 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

* 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

* Pinch of nutmeg

FOR THE OVERNIGHT OATS

* 2 cups old fashioned oats

* 2 cups milk*

* 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium skillet, combine pecans, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg until toasted and well combined, about 3-4 minutes; set aside.

Combine oats, milk and vanilla in a large bowl. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 5

hours or overnight.

Serve oats, topped with pecan mixture.