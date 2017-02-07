Robbery at Pittsburg Jimmy John's; Suspects Arrested

On Monday, February 6, 2017 at 10:52 pm, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery occurring at Jimmy John's, 1106 South Broadway. An employee called 911 indicating two males wearing face masks robbed the store while brandishing a hand gun and a baseball bat, subsequently leaving in an unknown direction.

One of the responding officers observed two males fitting the suspects' descriptions, riding on bicycles northbound, approximately six blocks north of Jimmy John's, in the area of Ramsey and Broadway streets. One of the males, identified as Anthony R. Reed Jr., age 20 of Pittsburg, soon stopped when given commands by the officer, and was subsequently arrested.

The second subject jumped off his bicycle and fled the area on foot. Another officer soon located the fleeing subject, identified as Nathaniel T. James, age 19 of Pittsburg, at 2nd and Pine Streets (adjacent to the Pittsburg Police Department), where he was subsequently arrested.

The two suspects were booked into the Crawford County Jail for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, Felony Obstruction, Aggravated Assault, Theft and Criminal Trespass.

An airsoft pistol, baseball bat, face mask, bandana and $2.00 taken during the robbery were recovered.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at our tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.