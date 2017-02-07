NAACP President Rod Chapel and Missouri AFL-CIO President Mike Louis File Citizens’ Veto Referendum to Stop Right to Work

A petition seeking the referral of so-called Right to Work legislation was filed today with the Missouri Secretary of State. According to Missouri’s Constitution, legislation passed by the Missouri General Assembly must be referred to voters if 5 percent of voters from two-thirds of Missouri’s congressional districts order it, creating a Citizens’ veto.

“In today's economy, employers and their employees need to work together to create and keep good-paying jobs,” said Mike Louis, President of the Missouri AFL-CIO. “This referendum stops corrupt politicians and the corporate special interests from trying to micro-manage the private sector and interfere with contracts negotiated between employees and employers.”

As approved by the Missouri General Assembly, Senate Bill 19 creates a misdemeanor for employers who negotiate contracts with employees and their unions. Acting out the wishes of his out-of-touch corporate CEO's Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signed Senate Bill 19 on Monday.

“Gov. Greitens is putting Missouri on the same dangerous path of job loss, lower wages and more dangerous work places as Oklahoma and other states that have adopted these anti-working families laws. This referendum will guarantee that employers in Missouri can decide for themselves how to run their businesses and reach agreements with their employees without government intervention,” said Louis.

Petitioners need approximately 140,000 valid signatures before August 28, 2017, to compel a statewide vote on Right to Work. If successful, the question would be placed on the November 2018 ballot.

According to research complied by the Missouri Legislative Academy, 26 referenda have been called. Citizens have rejected the legislature's actions 24 of 26 times. The only two times the citizens did not overturn the legislature were both in the 1920's.

