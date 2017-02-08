Audits underway in Springfield and Monett; Citizen input requested

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has announced her office has started audits of two Missouri Department of Revenue Contract License Offices in southwest Missouri. The Glenstone License Office is located in Springfield, in Greene County, and the Monett License Office is located Barry County.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for selecting agents to operate the 178 contract license offices throughout the state. These offices process transactions related to driver licenses, vehicle titles and license plates.

This is the first audit for both license offices. Audits of the Gainesville License Office in Ozark County, the Fayette License Office in Howard County and the Ellington License Office in Reynolds County were announced in January and are currently underway.

Last year Auditor Galloway completed audits of the De Soto, Grandview, Marshall, Perryville, Salem, Savannah, Twin City and Warrensburg License Offices.

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration during the audit may contact the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.