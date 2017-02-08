Joplin Police Department release 2016 crime numbers

The Joplin Police Department has released the 2016 Annual Crime IMPACT numbers. Those statistics are presented here.

The key numbers show a 3% rise in total violent crime along with a 6% rise in total property crimes leading to an overall rise of 5% in total IMPACT Crime.

Although there was an increase compared to 2015, 2016 showed a decrease when compared to 2014.

In the violent crime category, sixteen more rapes were reported in 2016 from 2015. The majority of those crimes were reported to have occurred in a residence by a known acquaintance.

Assaults remained unchanged at 355 for both 2015 and 2016.

Overall Larceny (which contains most cases of shoplifting) declined by 5%.

The largest increased in property crime was the rise in vandalism (19%) and theft from vehicles (34%).

In 2015 there were 656 thefts from vehicle. In 2016 that number rose to 879. Of those, 413 cases were from vehicles reported as not locked and 146 were reported as unknown. Force was known to be used to enter the vehicle 199 times.

Purses and wallets being the top item reported stolen from vehicles, there were also 46 guns stolen, which is a 100% increase over 2015.

Motor vehicle crashes increased by 6% rising to 1,875.