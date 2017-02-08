Quantcast

RBI Miami raises nearly $40K for local baseball and softball fie - KOAM TV 7

RBI Miami raises nearly $40K for local baseball and softball fields

Updated:
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

RBI Miami is excited to announce that nearly $40,000 was raised at the Annual Snowball Classic, held Saturday, January 28, 2017.

RBI Miami is a grass roots organization dedicated to raising funds to renovate Miami’s baseball and softball fields. The money raised will go toward renovations to the High School baseball and softball fields as well as Ottawa County Youth Baseball fields.

The Snowball Classic is an annual fundraiser. This year’s featured guest speaker was St. Louis Cardinal’s Hall of Fame left fielder Lou Brock. Guests enjoyed a full reception and dinner as well as live and silent auctions. Dinner was served by the Miami High School Baseball and Softball teams.

For more information about RBI Miami please call 918.542.4479.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.