RBI Miami raises nearly $40K for local baseball and softball fields

RBI Miami is excited to announce that nearly $40,000 was raised at the Annual Snowball Classic, held Saturday, January 28, 2017.

RBI Miami is a grass roots organization dedicated to raising funds to renovate Miami’s baseball and softball fields. The money raised will go toward renovations to the High School baseball and softball fields as well as Ottawa County Youth Baseball fields.

The Snowball Classic is an annual fundraiser. This year’s featured guest speaker was St. Louis Cardinal’s Hall of Fame left fielder Lou Brock. Guests enjoyed a full reception and dinner as well as live and silent auctions. Dinner was served by the Miami High School Baseball and Softball teams.

For more information about RBI Miami please call 918.542.4479.