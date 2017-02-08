Arrest made following January shootings

Patrick “Wappy” Shobe, 24, of Coffeyville was arrested on Tuesday, February 7, by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department for a double shooting which occurred on January 11 near 5thand Sycamore. Shobe was arrested on two counts of attempted murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits.

On January 11, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Sycamore. Brice Chapman, 35, and Glenn Starr, Jr., 46, both of Coffeyville, were transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center for gunshot wounds. Starr was later transported by air ambulance to Joplin, and Chapman was treated and released.

“Our officers and detective put significant effort into working this case in order to secure the necessary evidence needed for an arrest warrant from the County Attorney’s office,” stated Police Chief Kwin Bromley. “I also appreciate the assistance of Sheriff Bobby Dierks and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office.”