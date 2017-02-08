Stray Bullets Hit Jasper County Home

A seemingly accidental shooting sends two stray bullets shredding through a family's home.



Authorities believe a person or people shooting at chat piles almost caused a tragic situation in Jasper County.

"Like, I just play all those scenarios in my head," homeowner Porche Owens said. "If {my daughter} wasn't at the kitchen table and she was taking her nap, if the bullet would have hit her while she was laying in bed."

Among the family portraits and stuffed animals, Porche Owens' daughter now has a room decorated with a bullet hole.

It's one of 6 Owens found in her home, caused by two stray bullets. One missing her fiance by only a few feet.

The couple lives with their daughter just across the street from a piece of land with several chat piles. It's common for people to target practice or range shoot there. And it is legal to fire a gun in the county, where the family lives.

"If you're gonna target practice that's fine. Make sure you have an adequate backstop," Jasper County Sheriff's Detective Tim Williams said. "We don't want someone being hurt by that stray bullet."

But the property where the family believes the bullets came from is just inside the Carterville city limits, where openly discharging a firearm is illegal.

The jasper county sheriff's office tells us the property owner said he will take steps to make sure people aren't firing guns on the property. And Carterville Police will monitor the property.

"We've seen gun shells and seen people out there shooting. So it's nothing that we haven't been used to," Owens said. "We just never thought anyone would ever shoot towards our house."

The family said they would like to see some signs go up on the property across from their house saying no trespassing, or no shooting.