Jasper County Sheriff's Office Taking Steps to Prevent Cattle Theft

Law enforcement agencies are seeing an increase in cattle theft in parts of southwest Missouri. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is getting proactive, taking steps to ensure it doesn't happen to local farmers.

It has happened 2 or 3 times in the past, thieves going on to Roger Hines' property at night and stealing cattle.

“There’s not a lot of profit in the cattle businesses anyway and if you lose a few times like that you're going to go backwards,” Hines, with J-H Cattle, says.

In the last week there have been 3 reports of cattle theft in Barry County, one incident where 16 cows were stolen.

Hines is glad the Jasper County Sheriff's Office is taking measures to keep it from happening here.

“If we see someone pulling farm equipment at 2 o’clock in the morning, we're going to stop them and make contact with them,” says Detective Tim Williams.

That method has worked in the past and since there's been suspicious activity in neighboring counties, Detective Williams says it is completely legal for a deputy to make a stop to identify the driver. Their main goal is simply to protect local farmers.

“So much of our job is reactive, someone has something stolen and we show up after the fact. This is a great chance for us to be proactive and work hand in hand with our farmers and prevent it from ever happening in our county,” says Williams.

One cow can be worth thousands of dollars so when people are coming and not just taking cattle but fuel and equipment too, the loss in revenue will add up.

“It adds up, it really does,” says Hines.

“It’s not only the initial loss of revenue, it’s all that revenue from the calves that they were going to have as well. So that’s potentially their livelihood and you're taking away their livelihood,” says Williams.

And local farmers are appreciative of the preventative measures the Sheriff’s Office is taking.

“I think they're doing a very good job, I think anybody that steals cattle around here, they're going to be sorry,” says Hines.

The Sheriff's Office has also posted tips on how farmers can protect themselves from thieves. To view them visit: https://www.facebook.com/jaspercountymissourisheriff/