Walmart Invests in Kansas Communities with $450,000 in Grants

Today, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation hosted a celebratory event awarding $450,000 in grants to 11 nonprofit organizations for their commitment to the state. Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer, Walmart executives, associates and Walmart State Giving grant recipients gathered at the Topeka Supercenter to reflect on each organization’s positive impact on Kansas residents. To close the ceremony, Walmart presented checks to each nonprofit in attendance.



“We appreciate the Walmart Foundation’s commitment to supporting local organizations that make a difference in the areas of hunger relief and community engagement,” said Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer. “I have always said that Kansans are very generous and caring people. Giving back is the Kansas way. I am proud the Walmart Foundation is able to support programs and services that positively impact the lives of Kansans across the state.”



Twice a year, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation look for organizations that address the needs of the communities they serve and make a significant social impact on a local and state level. The following nonprofits received a Walmart Foundation State Giving grant to fund vital local programs:

received a $71,539 grant to fund the installation of a new fire alarm system and more than 95 smoke detectors at the West Bourbon Elementary School in Uniontown, Kansas. East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN) received a $75,000 grant to support its Food & Nutrition Program, which aims to provide greater access to healthy foods for food-insecure households in its service area. Specifically, ECKAN will use the grant to purchase a refrigerated box truck, which will be used to safely distribute perishable food within a seven county area.

"The simple mission of The Lord's Diner to feed the hungry is blessed with the support of many individuals and companies interested in alleviating hunger," said Jan Haberly, Director of The Lord's Diner. "This support enables us to reach out to those experiencing food insecurity. This includes the working poor, many of whom are families with children, the mentally and physically disabled and seniors on fixed incomes as well as the homeless."



In FY16, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation gave more than $10.6 million in cash and in-kind contributions last fiscal year to support nonprofit organizations and programs in Kansas focused on fighting hunger and healthy eating, veteran reintegration, workforce development, disaster preparedness and other needs specific to many Kansas communities. The contributions are a portion of the $1.42 billion dollars in total giving by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation during FY16.



To be considered for support, prospective grantee organizations must submit applications through the Walmart Foundation State Giving Program's online grant application. Applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in order to meet the program's minimum eligibility criteria.