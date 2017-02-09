DA finds Sheriff Shooting justified in Ottawa County

The Ottawa County District Attorney has determined the officer-involved shooting of a suspect January 7, 2017, was justified.

Ottawa County Sheriff Floyd shot and killed Travis E. Baker after pointing a gun at an officer. Baker broke into home and stole multiple cars prior to the shooting.

Ottawa County DA Kenny Wright states:

"It is my opinion as the District Attorney for the 13th District of Oklahoma, based on the evidence after a complete and thorough investigation, that Sheriff Jeremy Floyd's actions of 1/7/17, which resulted in the death of Travis Edward Baker were justified. The evidence demonstrates that Mr. Baker's actions directly threatened the life of Sheriff Floyd and the other law enforcement officers present. Sheriff Floyd had no reasonable alternative in the situation other than the use of deadly force to end the threat."

View Full Report Below: