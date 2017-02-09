Love’s Travel Stops opens in Chanute

Residents in Chanute have a new place to purchase fuel, meals, snacks and more. The new Love’s Travel Stop, located at U.S. Highway 169 and 190th Road, opened for business this morning. The new travel stop adds approximately 60 jobs to Neosho County.

“We look forward to providing the ‘Clean Places, Friendly Faces’ Love’s is known for to Chanute residents,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Chanute is in an ideal location along the busy U.S. Highway 169. We’ll be able to conveniently serve members of the community, as well as professional drivers who travel to and from Kansas City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and beyond.”

The new store is open 24/7 and offers gourmet coffee, fresh fruit, gift items, an Arby’s restaurant, six fuel pumps and more. The 6,500-square-foot travel stop also provides services for professional truck drivers including truck-parking spaces, showers and diesel fuel pumps.

Love’s will celebrate the opening by donating $2,000 to Communities in Schools of Mid-America at Southeast Kansas, a dropout prevention organization that partners area students with critical community resources. The donation will be presented at a ribbon cutting at noon Friday, Feb. 10.