Chinese school delegation tour MSSU

Officials from Shandong Foreign Trade Vocational College in Qingdao, China, will visit Missouri Southern State University on Friday, Feb. 10.

The visit is designed to renew the schools' Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the international exchange of students.

The original MOU was created in 2004. The new agreement will seek to streamline the transfer process between Shandong and MSSU, discuss additional programs of interest for Shandong students and provide the Chinese delegation a tour of the Missouri Southern campus.

Those present will be members of the President's Council from Shandong and five members of the Missouri Southern President's Council. The Dean of Admissions, Director of the Institute for International Studies, Coordinator of International Student Services, Coordinator of International Student Recruitment and key members of the MSSU faculty will be present.

The group will tour the Robert W. Plaster School of Business Administration and the International English program offices. A luncheon will take place at 12:30 p.m. in Room 309 of Billingsly Student Center.

"We hope to continue the process of working with Shandong that was established in 2004," said Laura Zaidarhzauva, international admissions coordinator. "We want to rejuvenate our Memorandum of Understanding and give the delegation the chance to visit with current students at MSSU."

(Press Release via MSSU)