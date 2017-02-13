Local Mo. Wrestlers Headed to State

Quantcast

Josh Coper (Webb City) Class 3 115 lb
Hunter Vanlue (Webb City) Class 3 182 lb
Levi Connelly (Seneca) Class 1 106 lb
Taylor Cook (Seneca) Class 1 170 lb
Dayton Fields (Seneca) Class 1 132 lb
Cole Hatfield (Seneca) Class 1 145 lb
Dalton Hembree (Seneca) Class 1 126 lb
Lance Hymer (Seneca) Class 1 160 lb
Max Roark (Seneca) Class 1 113 lb
Kale Schrader (Seneca) Class 1 182 lb
Trey Smith (Seneca) Class 1 152 lb
Dawson Stephens (Seneca) Class 1 120 lb
Jacob Johnson (Nevada) Class 2 220 lb
Caleb Longobardi (Nevada) Class 2 195 lb
Braxton Barnes (Neosho) Class 3 138 lb
Adrian Hitchcock (Neosho) Class 3 285 lb
Dalton Kivett (Neosho) Class 3 113 lb
Johnny Meyer (Neosho) Class 3 182 lb
Gannon Millard (Neosho) Class 3 132 lb
Christian Nutz (Neosho) Class 3 220 lb
Zachary Plummer (Neosho) Class 3 195 lb
Kolton Sanders (Neosho) Class 3 106 lb
Kyle Sanders (Neosho) Class 3 160 lb
Joey Williams (Neosho) Class 3 170 lb
Trenton Young (Neosho) Class 3 126 lb
Joel Barrientos (Monett) Class 2 113 lb
Gunnar Bradley (Monett) Class 2 132 lb
Karter Brink (Monett) Class 2 120 lb
Brody Crawford (Monett) Class 2 145 lb
Onis Howard (Monett) Class 2 152 lb
Ian Meyer (Monett) Class 2 195 lb
Joseph Semerald (Monett) Class 2 106 lb
Kammron Barnes (McDonald Co.) Class 3 220 lb
Truman Craig (McDonald Co.) Class 3 160 lb
Jakob Gerow (McDonald Co.) Class 3 120 lb
Bronnie Kinser (McDonald Co.) Class 3 285 lb
Oscar Ortiz (McDonald Co.) Class 3 106 lb
Jacob Bartlett (Joplin) Class 4 170 lb
Jacob Booe (Joplin) Class 4 285 lb
Solomon Garcia (Joplin) Class 4 195 lb
Jadyn Withrow (Joplin) Class 4 220 lb
Owen Gray (Diamond) Class 1 195 lb
Gage Bloomer (Carthage) Class 3 182 lb
Brycen Cartwright (Carthage) Class 3 195 lb
Dillon Lancaster (Carthage) Class 3 170 lb
Dalen Moore (Carthage) Class 3 120 lb
Markkel Moore (Carthage) Class 3 152 lb
Nick Norbury (Carthage) Class 3 126 lb
Corben Pugh (Carthage) Class 3 145 lb
Tyler Church (Carl Junction) Class 3 126 lb
Holden Hughes (Carl Junction) Class 3 132 lb
Zeke Wall (Carl Junction) Class 3 285 lb
