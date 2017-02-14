Quantcast

Caramel Espresso Pie

1 tablespoon instant espresso granules

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 8-ounce packages soy cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup caramel topping

1 6-oz chocolate cookie crust, 8-inch

Combine in small bowl espresso granules and vanilla; stir to dissolve and set aside. In medium bowl mix soy cream cheese and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Add caramel topping and dissolved espresso mixture; thoroughly blend. Pour mixture into prepared chocolate cookie crust. Refrigerate 4 hours. Makes 8 servings.

Serving suggestions: Drizzle each serving with caramel topping, top with whipped cream and chocolate heart, chocolate covered cocoa bean or fresh strawberry.

