Caramel Espresso Pie

1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
1 head romain lettuce, torn 1 medium tomato, diced 1/2 pound taco meat Shredded cheese Doritos Chopped onion 1 can black or kidney beans Dressing: Stir together and pour over salad 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1 Tablespoon sugar 1 tablespoon vinegar 1/2 package taco seasoning 1/4 tsp garlic powderMore >>
1 cup margarine 1 cup granulated sugar ½ brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup dried cherries 1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan....More >>
1 cup margarine 1 cup granulated sugar ½ brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup dried cherries 1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan....More >>
Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...More >>
Cook time Total time 30 mins 30 mins Ingredients · non-stick spray · 6 medium zucchinis · 1 sweet onion, diced · 1 pound ground meat · 2 cups marinara sauce · 1-2 cups favorite shredded cheese Instructions 1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. While the oven heats, slice zucchini lengthwise, trimming the vine end off. 2. Scoop out the center of your zucchini. melon baller works great 3. After they're hollowed out, invert the zucc...More >>
1 cup margarine 1 cup granulated sugar ½ brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup dried cherries 1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan....More >>
1 cup margarine 1 cup granulated sugar ½ brown sugar 2 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 cup dried cherries 1 cup vanilla yogurt baking chips Combine in large bowl margarine and sugars and cream until well blended. Add eggs one at a time and vanilla. Sift together soy flour blend and baking powder; add gradually to creamed mixture. Stir in dried cherries and yogurt chips. Spread mixture into greased 15 x 10 x 1-inch baking pan....More >>
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...More >>
½ cup margarine, softened 1 cup sugar 3 eggs 1 cup soy sour cream ½ cup mashed banana 2 cups soy flour blend 1 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda ¼ tsp salt 2 cups blueberries Cream margarine and sugar in large bowl. Add eggs one at a time and beat until light and fluffy. Add sour cream and mashed banana. Combine the dry ingredients. Add half of dry ingredients and half of blueberries to the creamed mixture and stir to blend. Repeat with remaining ...More >>
· ½ cup soy flour · ½ cup oat flour · ¾ cup quick rolled oats · ½ teaspoon baking powder · ½ teaspoon baking soda · ½ teaspoon salt · ½ cup sugar · ? cup canola oil · ? cup vanilla soy milk · ½ teaspoon vanilla extract · 1 small banana, mashed · ¼ cup chopped, roasted, salted soybeans · ½ cup semisweet chocolate chip...More >>
· ½ cup soy flour · ½ cup oat flour · ¾ cup quick rolled oats · ½ teaspoon baking powder · ½ teaspoon baking soda · ½ teaspoon salt · ½ cup sugar · ? cup canola oil · ? cup vanilla soy milk · ½ teaspoon vanilla extract · 1 small banana, mashed · ¼ cup chopped, roasted, salted soybeans · ½ cup semisweet chocolate chip...More >>