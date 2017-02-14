Street closing in Pittsburg @ 5th & Walnut

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

CDL Plumbing will have 5th Street from Walnut to the alley closed beginning Tuesday morning, February 14th, 2017, to dig and make a 4” tap on the water main at this location. The street will remain closed until Friday morning, February 17th, 2017, to make said repairs.

We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause. If you have any questions concerning this matter, please do not hesitate to contact the Department of Public Utilities at (620) 240-5126.

(Press Release via City of Pittsburg)

