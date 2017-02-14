"Visual Nuisance" Focus of Miami Code Enforcement

Miami resident Amy Kvistad is tired of seeing large pieces of trash on her neighbor's yard and driveway.

"They just keep piling stuff up," Kvistad said. "I guess they're just decorating their yard."

Clutter on the neighboring Miami home has been a common sight despite visits from the city. The tarps, furniture, and debris scattered outdoors is one of the most common violations against the city's housing code.

Community Development Manager Travis Jones is one of 5 certified code compliance officers in Miami. Jones travels through neighborhoods looking for issues homeowners need to fix or houses that are unsafe.

"Dishwashers, sometimes you'll have couches, mattresses, toilets," Jones said.

Until recently there was only one compliance officer, often just reacting to complaints from homeowners.

"Now we're working our route, doing certain portions of town each week," Jones said. "We'll be able to measure our progress a little better than just jumping around putting out fires."

Community and Economic Development Director Kristi McClain says it's a systematic approach to improving the city.

"Working in every area. not just in one area," McClain said.

And it's not just about aesthetics, but attracting businesses and keeping property values from dropping.

"Our appearance, how we look, says a lot about how we function as a community," McClain said. "So it has a huge economic impact."

The city is doing a city-wide cleanup to dispose of large items in march.

DETAILS FROM THE CITY OF MIAMI:

Citywide Cleanup Information

(Clean-up is for residential customers only)

Week of March 14th - Northwest or Southwest section of the city. Please have your items placed curbside no later than

7:30 a.m., Monday, March 14, 2016

Week of March 21st - Northeast or Southeast section of the city.

Please have your items placed curbside no later than

7:30 a.m., Monday, March 21, 2016.

With your cooperation in having your items set out in a timely manner, it is our intention to make only one (1) pass through the community. We ask that you please ensure all items are placed as close to the street curb as possible.

Items should not be placed curbside

until the weekend prior to your scheduled pickup.

WE CANNOT ACCEPT ANY HAZARDOUS WASTE

(E.g. chemicals, fuels, oils, thinners, or automobile batteries)

Paint cans must have lids removed and the paint must be dry. Air conditioners, freezers, and refrigerators must have the compressors removed. No roofing materials will be accepted. Tires can be taken to the Solid Waste Facility for a small disposal fee. Tires cannot be attached to the rims.

Questions? Contact the Solid Waste Department at: (918) 541-2285

Two effective ways to help keep our community clean are to bag your trash and keep your dumpster or polycart lid closed at all times.