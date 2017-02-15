Empire, Liberty announce donation to aid weatherization efforts by local agencies

Empire District – Liberty Utilities Central, will present a donation of $1.5 million to three Missouri Community Action Agencies at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at the Economic Security Corporation of the Southwest Area (ESC), 302 South Joplin Avenue in Joplin.

Recipients of the donation include ESC, Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC), and West Central Missouri Community Action Agency (WCMCAA). Each agency will receive $500,000 to better enable the utilization of weatherization dollars, which may include additional personnel, weatherization training and certification of agency personnel, health and hazard for on-site units, outreach efforts, and hardship funding for on-bill payments.

According to David Swain, President, "ESC, OACAC, and WCMCAA provide valuable weatherization services. Our partnership with these agencies has resulted in over $2 million in energy savings for customers since 2005. We're proud to continue that commitment as a Liberty Utilities Company and we're pleased to ensure even more customers will benefit from the comfort and savings of an energy efficient home as a result of this donation."

Based in Joplin, Missouri, The Empire District Electric Company is a subsidiary of Liberty Utilities Co. and headquarters for the Liberty Utilities Central Region, providing electric, natural gas, water, and wastewater service to nearly 340,000 customers across seven states. A subsidiary of the company provides fiber optic services. For more information regarding Empire, visit www.empiredistrict.com. For more information about Liberty Utilities, visit www.libertyutilities.com.