Quantcast

Webb City Schools Seek Feedback on 3rd, 4th Grade Separate Learn - KOAM TV 7

Webb City Schools Seek Feedback on 3rd, 4th Grade Separate Learning Centers

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

The Webb city school district is considering a plan to shift all 3rd grade students to Mark Twain elementary and all 4th graders to Eugene Field elementary. And its looking for feedback from parents.

The reason behind the idea comes from population shifts that force student transfers. Thirty-nine of the  students who attend classes at Eugene Field elementary actually live in the Mark Twain attendance area. Superintendent Anthony Rosetti said, "When you get up to a quarter of the population of your school  that youre having to transport from one  area to another, I think its time youve got to dig in and  and look for some solutions." The current proposal for grade specific learning centers makes it easier to know staffing needs and exactly where students will go.

Our son will be a little disappointed, said Amanda Clark. She and her five kids live next door to Eugene Field.  Making it all 4th grade would mean a bus ride for her soon to be third grader next year. But  she also sees benefits. Clark said, If theres more one on one that would be great. Because, I have  a daughter who needs one on one and theres a lot of kids in her class. So that would be better.
 

The crux of the issue is class sizes. Mrs. Palmer has twenty-two students in her third grade class but keeping that balanced ever year can be a challenge for the district. Dr. Rosetti said, "Nobody wants to be in a classroom where you've got twenty-eight or twenty-nine students. Thats what would end up happening. You would have  one building  that would have a class size of eighteen and one building that would have twenty-seven. Thats not good for kids." 

 Teachers also see some benefits for kids in single grade schools.
Ann Brookmiller, a fourth grade teacher at Mark Twain said, "I think it  is better for students. Because we're all on one page, just more opinions,  more people to go to, more resources that are right there."

Mary Palmer at Eugene Field agreed,  "You'll have more people to go to get ideas, to be able to collaborate more. The cons, probably just that jumping for the kids, being one year. I like to see my kids two years."
 
Palmer now teachers third grade. She would prefer switching the   grade she teaches rather than switching schools. She explained, "I feel like its my family. Ive been here six years."

Brookmiller feels the same,"I love the people I teach with. The opportunity to teach another grade is exciting."
While there are negatives associated with another school switch for students, Dr. Rosetti says parents like keeping peer groups together.
He added, "In the past years, our students had to go and sort of get divorced from their friends and  then they get back together in 5th and 6th grade.  So, we're hoping the transitions they would experience by the multiple switches, we offset by staying with their peer group."

Dr. Rosetti says an option down the line would be to build a bigger 3rd and 4th grade school. But that would house up to four hundred students taking away the neighborhood school feel that many patrons appreciate. He's asking parents to email him with feedback. Thats Trosetti@wcR7.org  
 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.