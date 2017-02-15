Webb City Schools Seek Feedback on 3rd, 4th Grade Separate Learning Centers

The Webb city school district is considering a plan to shift all 3rd grade students to Mark Twain elementary and all 4th graders to Eugene Field elementary. And it’s looking for feedback from parents.



The reason behind the idea comes from population shifts that force student transfers. Thirty-nine of the students who attend classes at Eugene Field elementary actually live in the Mark Twain attendance area. Superintendent Anthony Rosetti said, "When you get up to a quarter of the population of your school that you’re having to transport from one area to another, I think it’s time you’ve got to dig in and and look for some solutions." The current proposal for grade specific learning centers makes it easier to know staffing needs and exactly where students will go.



“Our son will be a little disappointed,” said Amanda Clark. She and her five kids live next door to Eugene Field. Making it all 4th grade would mean a bus ride for her soon to be third grader next year. But she also sees benefits. Clark said, “If there’s more one on one that would be great. Because, I have a daughter who needs one on one and there’s a lot of kids in her class. So that would be better.”



The crux of the issue is class sizes. Mrs. Palmer has twenty-two students in her third grade class but keeping that balanced ever year can be a challenge for the district. Dr. Rosetti said, "Nobody wants to be in a classroom where you've got twenty-eight or twenty-nine students. That’s what would end up happening. You would have one building that would have a class size of eighteen and one building that would have twenty-seven. That’s not good for kids."



Teachers also see some benefits for kids in single grade schools.

Ann Brookmiller, a fourth grade teacher at Mark Twain said, "I think it is better for students. Because we're all on one page, just more opinions, more people to go to, more resources that are right there."



Mary Palmer at Eugene Field agreed, "You'll have more people to go to get ideas, to be able to collaborate more. The cons, probably just that jumping for the kids, being one year. I like to see my kids two years."



Palmer now teachers third grade. She would prefer switching the grade she teaches rather than switching schools. She explained, "I feel like it’s my family. I’ve been here six years."



Brookmiller feels the same,"I love the people I teach with. The opportunity to teach another grade is exciting."

While there are negatives associated with another school switch for students, Dr. Rosetti says parents like keeping peer groups together.

He added, "In the past years, our students had to go and sort of get divorced from their friends and then they get back together in 5th and 6th grade. So, we're hoping the transitions they would experience by the multiple switches, we offset by staying with their peer group."



Dr. Rosetti says an option down the line would be to build a bigger 3rd and 4th grade school. But that would house up to four hundred students taking away the neighborhood school feel that many patrons appreciate. He's asking parents to email him with feedback. That’s Trosetti@wcR7.org

