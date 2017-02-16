Miami Schools Seeks Feedback on Four Day School Week; Surveyed Teachers Support





The Miami school superintendent wants to hear from all parents and community members about the idea of a four day school week. A link to a research presentation and a survey will go live Friday on the districts website and social media pages.



Teachers say there are pros and cons but believe the positives outweigh the negatives. Alison Fry teaches second grade at Washington elementary in Miami but lives in Galena, Kansas. Her sister teaches third grade here but lives in Joplin. A four day school week would mean less time traveling.

Holly Dodge said, “Absolutely! I spend forty minutes in the car each direction every day. Gas was a week of pay.”



Her sister Alison said about the four day week, "The days are longer but I think it’s a fair trade off. Because that does cut down commute time and does give you more time to be with family and time to get your personal things taken care of."

like doctor or dentists visits something they say could help students too.



Holly added, "You know that will also cut down on absenteeism. You know you can’t teach them if they're not here."



Ninety-six other Oklahoma school districts have gone to a four day school week. In Miami, the specific goal is teacher retention.



Superintendent Jeremy Hogan said, "If we can offer four day week and be kind of a unique district, that's one drawing point. Maybe we can pull some high quality teachers from the surrounding states, cause as you know we can’t compete with the salaries."



Holly agreed it could help with teachers tempted by higher paying districts. She said, "There’s always that dangling carrot when I could teach blocks from my house for a significant amount of more money."



Clarissa Davis is a student teacher at Washington Elementary and is beginning her job hunt. The Pittsburg State University education major says some fellow future teachers prefer the traditional five day week. But for her it’s a good lure. She explained, "The planning time for my class and my students, that's a big draw. It gives me that extra time. Even with additional time in the classroom, I get more one on one with kids."



Eighty-six percent of Miami teachers surveyed asked for four day weeks which is why a parent of three younger students supports the idea.

Lauren Hart said, "It’s a morale booster after the state kind of let them down when 779 (proposed one cent tax increase) didn’t pass. If that’s what they want, I’m all for it."

But the superintendent said even the school board has concerns.

Hogan explained, "They also have the same questions the public does. How we gonna meet the supervision needs of our students on the day off? How we gonna meet the nutrition needs of these students on the day off? Is there a detriment to the academics piece of it as well? And those are valid questions."



Questions he hopes to answer by getting the community and parents involved. The power point research and parent survey goes live Friday but this is a link. http://www.miami.k12.ok.us/calendardiscussionfaqs/

Or click here.

Oklahoma's governor Mary Fallin is against the idea. In her state of the state address she said she is still pushing for a pay raise for teachers in her budget. On the shorter week she said, "In a recent meeting, I hosted with major national site selection companies, an executive asked me how he could persuade businesses to come to Oklahoma when some of our schools have four-day education weeks. We must have five-day school weeks."



