Local Law Enforcement Workers Discuss Better Ways to Handle Mental Illness Cases

"Serving with pride" is the Joplin Police Department's motto. But a letter from Joplin's Fraternal Order of Police says there are sacrifices behind that service with pride.More >>
"Serving with pride" is the Joplin Police Department's motto. But a letter from Joplin's Fraternal Order of Police says there are sacrifices behind that service with pride.More >>
"I was born and I had perfect eyesight. I don't want to ruin it," says one understanding student from Baxter Springs, KS.More >>
"I was born and I had perfect eyesight. I don't want to ruin it," says one understanding student from Baxter Springs, KS.More >>
Sometimes, the simplest acts of care end up being monumental.More >>
Sometimes, the simplest acts of care end up being monumental.More >>
"It's going to be a new school, and she doesn't know anybody at the new school she's going to."More >>
"It's going to be a new school, and she doesn't know anybody at the new school she's going to."More >>
It's called "Bender." The new film is available on DVD, cable on demand, and online through iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.More >>
It's called "Bender." The new film is available on DVD, cable on demand, and online through iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.More >>
The crash happened yesterday evening on Cayuga Road, about five miles west of Wyandotte.More >>
The crash happened yesterday evening on Cayuga Road, about five miles west of Wyandotte.More >>
"You can spend your day reading and not even think about it."More >>
"You can spend your day reading and not even think about it."More >>
Police say the child was in the car for 20 minutes before help arrived.More >>
Police say the child was in the car for 20 minutes before help arrived.More >>
"It's a horror."More >>
"It's a horror."More >>
"The snowball is starting to get a little bigger and a little bigger. I think it might happen this time."More >>
"The snowball is starting to get a little bigger and a little bigger. I think it might happen this time."More >>