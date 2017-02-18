WWII Veteran Gets Help With Home Improvements

Three local organizations join forces this morning in an effort to give back to a local World War II veteran. A dozen volunteers help to make some much needed home improvements for the 94 year old.

Floyd Prock is no stranger to the sounds of construction, he built his house from the ground up after returning home from World War II.

“I dug the foundation, man was that a job,” says Prock.

That’s why even with the saws and hammers as volunteers replace the windows in his house, he can still work on his crossword puzzle.

The home improvements are several months in the making. Ted Donaldson with Compass Quest first heard that the vet needed some work done around the house, enlisting the help of Habitat for Humanity.

“When you see these non-veteran affiliated organizations coming together to help out a Word War II vet, it really touches your heart. I think it means something to the veteran community to know that other people in the community really care about who they are and what they are and what they did for this country,” says Donaldson.

And Prock did a lot.

“I have 10 battle stars and 3 presidential citations,” he says.

For 1 volunteer, that holds special meaning.

“Floyd Prock was a pilot in World War II, my father was a pilot in World War II, and they both were stationed in Italy. They didn't know each other but they were stationed in Italy and flew out of the Italy,” says James Remillard, a volunteer with Habitat for Humanity.

The organizations A Brush With Kindness and Hearts and Hammers are splitting the cost of this project, with materials and volunteer labor making it a $2,000 value, something Prock is well deserving of.

“With everything that he’s done to serve this country and the attitude that he does have, I don’t think I’ve ever heard him complain, I’ve only ever seen him smile and greet people and have a good attitude and that’s very encouraging to everyone that’s around him,” says Scott Clayton, Executive Director of Joplin Habitat for Humanity.

In the 67 years since Prock was the one making the noise, he became known as a dependable neighbor always willing to lend a hand. He even use to mow the grass for the entire block. Now, years of kindness and service are coming back around.

“I appreciate it, I think they're wonderful,” says Prock.

Compass Quest hopes that with the help of Habitat for Humanity, they'll be able to help many more veterans with home improvements.

