Public meeting on Feb. 27 focuses on St. Louis widening project

The City of Joplin will soon begin construction on the St. Louis widening project. Upon completion of the project, St. Louis will be widened to a 3-lane road with bicycle lanes and pedestrian sidewalks on both sides of the roadway.

An open house public meeting with City engineers and representatives of Emery Sapp & Sons has been scheduled for Monday February 27, 2017 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Royal Heights United Methodist Church, located at 1612 Euclid Avenue. You may drop by any time during these hours and view the plans and ask questions about the upcoming project.

The construction contract was awarded on December 19, 2016 to Emery Sapp & Sons with work beginning on the project this spring. This project was included in the 3/8 cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in August 2004.

If you have any questions, contact David Hertzberg, Project Engineer, at 417-624-0820, ext. 506, or Jerry Bradley, Project Designer, at ext.590.