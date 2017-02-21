SEK-CAP TO CLOSE WAIT LIST FOR HUD PROGRAM ON MARCH 17TH

The Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) will close the waiting list for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program on March 17th, 2017 at 12:00pm. Applicants should be aware that the waiting period to receive rental assistance could take twelve (12) to eighteen (18) months. This waiting period is only an estimate and could change, depending on the federal program budget.

The Section 8 HCV Program assists qualifying individuals and families with rental subsidies, based on household income. Program participants must lease within SEK-CAP’s HCV Program service area, which includes the counties of Allen, Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford, Labette, Linn, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson.

To potentially qualify for assistance, an applicant’s income must fall below the HUD Section 8 Program guidelines, which is 50% of the Area Median Income. The income guidelines vary by county and are based on family size.

SEK-CAP will accept applications until Friday, March 17th at 12:00pm. Applications may be submitted online, www.sekcap.housingmanager.com. If you are unable to complete the online application, please call our office to complete the application by phone.

For more information about this program, please call (620)724-8204. This is an Equal Housing Opportunity.