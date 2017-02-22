Accident in Delaware County takes volunteer firefighter's life

A 68 year old male was killed in a single vehicle crash 3.25 miles south of Leach. The accident occurred at 7:30 AM this morning. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Michael Dale Russell, of Rose, Oklahoma, was driving southbound in tanker truck. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, over corrected and overturned 1.5 times ejecting the driver and coming to rest on its top.
Russell was pronounced dead at the scene. He wasn't wearing a safety restraint, and next of kin was notified.
