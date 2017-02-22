Quantcast

Local Wrestlers Headed to KS State Tournament

Deveron Duncan (Pittsburg) Class 5A 220 lb
Kayne Hutchison (Pittsburg) Class 5A 185 lb
Christian Hyde (Pittsburg) Class 5A 182 lb
Wil Jameson (Pittsburg) Class 5A 126 lb
Wes Jameson (Pittsburg) Class 5A 152 lb
AJ Lair (Pittsburg) Class 5A 138 lb
Dylan Prince (Pittsburg) Class 5A 195 lb
Joseph Tallie (Pittsburg) Class 5A 160 lb
Keyth Waltrip (Pittsburg) Class 5A 145 lb
Reece Watson (Pittsburg) Class 5A 120 lb
Dakota Brake (Prairie View) Class 4A 152 lb
Gavin Cullor (Prairie View) Class 4A 145 lb
Joey Ewalt (Prairie View) Class 4A 170 lb
Dylan Frederick (Prairie View) Class 4A 285 lb
Jesse Henry (Prairie View) Class 4A 182 lb
Trey Isenhower (Prairie View) Class 4A 160 lb
Maeson Kehl (Prairie View) Class 4A 132 lb
Tre Kline (Prairie View) Class 4A 138 lb
Colton Toney (Iola) Class 4A 285 lb
Gabe Eades (Independence) Class 4A 106 lb
Jackson Stafford (Independence) Class 4A 160 lb
Seth Stroble (Independence) Class 4A 285 lb
Jordan Ishimura (Frontenac) Class 4A 152 lb
Mason Jameson (Frontenac) Class 4A 132 lb
Nathan Kaufman (Frontenac) Class 4A 195 lb
Andrew Mays (Frontenac) Class 4A 170 lb
Riley McDaniel (Frontenac) Class 4A 120 lb
Brandon Mlekus (Frontenac) Class 4A 160 ln
Zarek Fewell (Fort Scott) Class 4A 152 lb
Mannie Gonzalez (Fort Scott) Class 4A 126 lb
Peyton Hale (Columbus) Class 4A 182 lb
Gage Hudson (Columbus) Class 4A 195 lb
Zach Porter (Columbus) Class 4A 160 lb
Ridge Smith (Columbus) Class 4A 170 lb
Nate Thomas (Columbus) Class 4A 126 lb
Brandon Barrager (Coffeyville) Class 4A 220 lb
Gage Leedy (Chanute) Class 4A 145 lb
Brady McDonald (Chanute) Class 4A 120 lb
Logan McDonald (Chanute) Class 4A 126 lb
Qualin Powell (Chanute) Class 4A 220 lb
Huntyr Schwegman (Chanute) Class 4A 132 lb
Parker Winder (Chanute) Class 4A 113 lb
Colton Chapman (Labette Co.) Class 4A 113 lb
Trevor Compton (Jayhawk-Linn) Class 3-2-1A 126 lb
Grant Cunningham (Jayhawk-Linn) Class 3-2-1A 160 lb
Gunner Elder (Humboldt) Class 3-2-1A 113 lb
Dagen Goodner (Humboldt) Class 3-2-1A 160 lb
Noah Johnson (Humboldt) Class 3-2-1A 220 lb
Connar Burgess (Fredonia) Class 3-2-1A 120 lb
Steven Conrady (Fredonia) Class 3-2-1A 160 lb
Bryar Hebb (Fredonia) Class 3-2-1A 285 lb
Kyler Pryor (Fredonia) Class 3-2-1A 106 lb
Devin Voth (Fredonia) Class 3-2-1A 132 lb
Dominick Bailey (Eureka) Class 3-2-1A 132 lb
Darion Bailey (Eureka) Class 3-2-1A 138 lb
Kendall Beitz (Eureka) Class 3-2-1A 106 lb
Kolby Beitz (Eureka) Class 3-2-1A 113 lb
Cade Addis (Cherryvale) Class 3-2-1A 182 lb
Colben Dodson (Cherryvale) Class 3-2-1A 170 lb
Bo Edens (Cherryvale) Class 3-2-1A 145 lb
Alex VanRooy (Cherryvale) Class 3-2-1A 160 lb
Tyler Kester (Southeast) Class 3-2-1A 120 lb
Zane Stanton (Caney Valley) Class 3-2-1A 126 lb
Dayton Wade (Caney Valley) Class 3-2-1A 120 lb
