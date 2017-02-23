Joplin man threatens local business

A Joplin man is charged w/ threatening a local business on Tuesday. Jason Prince was denied a job at Cracker Barrel. He said in an email if he can not work there, then no one can. Cracker Barrel received the email in the morning when staff and customers were inside.
Newton County prosecutor charged Prince with terrorist threat. Attached below is the complaint and probable cause.
Probable Cause
