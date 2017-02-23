New Lead May Point to Different Search Location for Ottawa County Cold Case

New leads come during an investigation into a 1989 murder mystery. This initial murder mystery may open another investigation into the disappearance of two women.

Brittany White is focused. Determined.

"Stubborn," says White.

She's trying to uncover the truth.

"I've heard jokes, if you want to get away with murder, go to Ottawa County," says White.

White hopes to help get rid of that stigma. Deputies, search dogs, and an archaeologist have found bones on land her cousin, Raymond Frazier, owned. The land is between Grove and Wyandotte, and is located about a mile inward from East 202 Road.

Frazier was found dead on the land he owned, shot in the back, in 1989.

"As a kid, I watched Unsolved Mysteries, and stuff like that. Which I think every kid did," says White.

But not every kid grows up and makes it their mission to solve their cousin's murder. White is now a licensed private investigator. She started simple, but went seemingly nonstop, looking over newspaper articles about her cousin's death.

She also talked to people who knew Frazier.

"That helped me piece some things together," says White.

Frazier co-owned his land with a Tulsa County assistant district attorney named Kenneth Cunningham. Cunningham also co-owned a strip club in Tulsa. Two women from Cunningham's strip club were missing, and rumor was Frazier saw the two bodies being buried on his land. According to a Tulsa newspaper, a friend of Cunningham allegedly said he was offered $10,000 by Cunningham to kill Frazier, getting rid of a potential witness.

White says a search warrant, issued six years after Frazier's death, pointed even more suspicious towards Cunningham.

"That's actually quoted in the search warrant from 1995, was the sheriff at that time owed Cunningham a favor, so he would not be investigated," says White.

White says this sort of "good ol' boy" protection may have prevented further investigation into her cousin's death, and the discovery of the two women's bodies.

"I don't know if there's bodies out there," says White.

But don't forget, White is stubborn about finding facts.

"I know somebody knows," says White.

Frazier's property included 80 acres of land. It means White isn't giving up anytime soon.

White says she received another lead yesterday that may lead to another search location. We have been unable to contact Cunningham, who, according to White, now lives in Wyandotte. Cunningham, though, told the Tulsa World newspaper in 1995 that he did not offer money for the death of Frazier.