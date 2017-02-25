Quantcast

Murder Investigation in Baxter Springs - KOAM TV 7

Murder Investigation in Baxter Springs

Updated:
BAXTER SPRINGS, KANSAS -

FROM THE CHEROKEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: 

Murder Investigation Underway in Baxter Springs

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Baxter Springs Police Department, is currently investigating a shooting death, after being dispatched to 2051 South Military Avenue in Baxter Springs shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered the body of 22 year-old Tyler Ryan Myers, of the home, outside of the residence. Although an autopsy is expected to be conducted on Saturday, indications are that Myers died due to injuries sustained after having been shot.

The preliminary investigation led to the arrest on scene of Wesley Thomas Smith and Mindy Butterfield, both 20 years-old, from Joplin, Missouri.

Smith is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of Voluntary Manslaughter.

Butterfield was arrested on suspicion of Distribution of Marijuana and has since been released, after posting bond.

At this time, while the investigation remains ongoing, additional arrests are not anticipated.  

Formal charges are expected to be filed by the Cherokee County Attorney's Office early next week.

