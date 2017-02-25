Family and Friends React to Fatal Shooting in Baxter Springs

Family and friends of the victim in Friday night’s shooting in Baxter Springs remember him fondly. Cherokee County officials are investigating the homicide that happened around 9 o’clock Friday night.

Authorities were called to 2051 Military Avenue on Friday night after reports of gunshots. They found 22 year old Tyler Myers shot dead. Friends and family of the victim say he was a loving young father.

“It just breaks my heart for those little girls because he was so good to them. He was a great father and good friend,” says a longtime friend Joseph Turner.

“I’d venture out to say that he would do just about anything for anyone that needed,” adds Jody Turner.

Officials questioned several people that were at the home at the time of the fatal shooting, taking 2 suspects in to custody. 20 year old Joplin resident Mindy Butterfield was arrested on suspicion of distribution of marijuana. Family members of the victim say she is the mother of Myers' youngest daughter and that she brought 20 year old Wesley Thomas Smith to his house on Friday. Smith is currently being held without bond on allegations of voluntary manslaughter.

“Voluntary manslaughter is a death occurring during a fight or during the heat of passion or when someone has an honest but unreasonable belief that deadly force is necessary,” says Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Neighbors that witnessed the shooting, family and close friends comfort each other, the homicide a shock to many.

“Tyler will be dearly missed by many people. Not only his family members but his two young girls and lots of friends,” says Jody Turner.

Family says Myers' 5 year old daughter was home at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff says that charges will most likely be filed on Monday and that he doesn’t anticipate that anyone else will be arrested. The investigation is still ongoing.