Oscar Nominated Films at Local Theaters

Movie ticket sales in the country reached a record high in 2016 bringing in $11.4 billion. The 89th Academy Awards will celebrate that tonight but do nominations encourage people to actually go see the movies?

For many a trip to the movies is an experience.

“There’s something about going in with just myself or one other person and you're just enclosed by the whole experience that I really do like,” says Anderson resident Sunny Brooks.

Popcorn and candy are part of the experience but officials at the Cinema 6 in Neosho say it’s the big blockbuster films that bring in the most business.

“It draws a lot, our thing at B&B is to present a magical experience and by having those really big movies, that contributes to the magical experience,” says General Manager Buzz Ball.

It helps having movies nominated for awards. Cinema 6 had 2 of the Best Picture Oscar nominees, La La Land and Hidden Figures. Award season generates a lot of buzz around certain films and actors but some movie lovers don't buy in to the Hollywood hype.

“I have other things to do, usually its drama and I think we have enough of that in our own lives, I don’t need anyone else’s," says Victoria Robertson of Neosho.

“If I see the previews and if I don’t personally think it looks good, I wouldn't go watch it anyway. Sometimes I don’t totally agree with the nominations,” adds Deanna Booyer.

Still, 34.4 million people tuned in to watch last year's big show and some will head to the theater just to see all of the nominees.

“It’s just a decent rating system to know what’s popular and what’s good,” says Brooks.

Sometimes drawing in the crowd means bringing back a classic, like The Princess Bride or Sound of Music, regardless of if it’s won awards.

“Once, twice, maybe 3 times a month we will reach into the vault and bring back old movies,” says Ball.

Fans of Hollywood or not, the movies are an escape for many.

