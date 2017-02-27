AG Derek Schmidt to provide free document destruction, consumer education for National Consumer Protection Week

The Attorney General’s Office will mark National Consumer Protection Week, March 5-11, with free document destruction events and consumer education presentations throughout the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

“Our office works hard year-round to protect consumers,” Schmidt said. “Next week, we will place a particular focus on helping Kansans protect themselves from identity theft and stay safe from scams.”

The office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

Schmidt will also present consumer education seminars in four communities. The presentations will include tips for avoiding scams and rip-offs.

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Monday, March 6 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hutchinson – Free Document Destruction

Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 5 – State Fair Road 4 – 6 p.m. Newton – Free Document Destruction

Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St. Tuesday, March 7 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bonner Springs – Free Document Destruction

Kelly Murphy Park, 2nd and Elm Streets 4 – 6 p.m. Leavenworth – Free Document Destruction

Home Depot, 5000 S. 4th St. Wednesday, March 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hays – Free Document Destruction

Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr. 1:30 – 2:15 p.m. Plainville – Consumer Protection Seminar

Plainville Memorial Library, 200 First St. 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. Osborne – Consumer Protection Seminar

Osborne Public Library, 325 W. Main St. Thursday, March 9 9 – 9:45 a.m. Lyndon – Consumer Protection Seminar

with Osage County Attorney Brandon Jones

Osage County Courthouse Commissioners’ Room

717 Topeka Ave. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Iola – Free Document Destruction

911 Dispatch Center, 410 N. State St. 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. Garnett – Consumer Protection Seminar

Anderson County Jr/Sr High School Auditorium

1100 W Highway 31 4 – 6 p.m. Lawrence – Free Document Destruction

Douglas County Fairgrounds, 1930 Harper St. Friday, March 10 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Salina – Free Document Destruction

Bicentennial Center, 701 Kenwood Park Dr. 4 – 6 p.m. Manhattan – Free Document Destruction

Cico Park Swimming Pool, Wreath and Robinson Dr. Saturday, March 11 9 a.m. – Noon Topeka – Free Document Destruction

Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave. – Enter off of 12th Street.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Shredding will be done onsite, except the Topeka location, where documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility.