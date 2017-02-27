AG Derek Schmidt to provide free document destruction, consumer education for National Consumer Protection Week

The Attorney General’s Office will mark National Consumer Protection Week, March 5-11, with free document destruction events and consumer education presentations throughout the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.
“Our office works hard year-round to protect consumers,” Schmidt said. “Next week, we will place a particular focus on helping Kansans protect themselves from identity theft and stay safe from scams.”
The office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.
Schmidt will also present consumer education seminars in four communities. The presentations will include tips for avoiding scams and rip-offs.
The schedule of events for the week is as follows:
Monday, March 6
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hutchinson – Free Document Destruction
4 – 6 p.m.
Newton – Free Document Destruction
Tuesday, March 7
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bonner Springs – Free Document Destruction
4 – 6 p.m.
Leavenworth – Free Document Destruction
Wednesday, March 8
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Hays – Free Document Destruction
1:30 – 2:15 p.m.
Plainville – Consumer Protection Seminar
3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
Osborne – Consumer Protection Seminar
Thursday, March 9
9 – 9:45 a.m.
Lyndon – Consumer Protection Seminar
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Iola – Free Document Destruction
2:00 – 2:45 p.m.
Garnett – Consumer Protection Seminar
4 – 6 p.m.
Lawrence – Free Document Destruction
Friday, March 10
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Salina – Free Document Destruction
4 – 6 p.m.
Manhattan – Free Document Destruction
Saturday, March 11
9 a.m. – Noon
Topeka – Free Document Destruction
Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Shredding will be done onsite, except the Topeka location, where documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility.
