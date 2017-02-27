Quantcast

AG Derek Schmidt to provide free document destruction, consumer - KOAM TV 7

AG Derek Schmidt to provide free document destruction, consumer education for National Consumer Protection Week

Updated:
Topeka, KS -

The Attorney General’s Office will mark National Consumer Protection Week, March 5-11, with free document destruction events and consumer education presentations throughout the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

“Our office works hard year-round to protect consumers,” Schmidt said. “Next week, we will place a particular focus on helping Kansans protect themselves from identity theft and stay safe from scams.”

The office will sponsor free document destruction at 10 locations throughout the state. Securely shredding personal documents is an important step toward preventing identity theft.

Schmidt will also present consumer education seminars in four communities. The presentations will include tips for avoiding scams and rip-offs.

The schedule of events for the week is as follows:

Monday, March 6

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hutchinson – Free Document Destruction
Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 5 – State Fair Road

4 – 6 p.m.

Newton  Free Document Destruction
Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36th St.

Tuesday, March 7

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bonner Springs – Free Document Destruction
Kelly Murphy Park, 2nd and Elm Streets

 

 

 

 

4 – 6 p.m.

Leavenworth – Free Document Destruction
Home Depot, 5000 S. 4th St.

 

 

 

Wednesday, March 8

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hays – Free Document Destruction
Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.

 

 

 

 

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

Plainville – Consumer Protection Seminar
Plainville Memorial Library, 200 First St.

 

 

 

 

3:30 – 4:15 p.m.

Osborne – Consumer Protection Seminar
Osborne Public Library, 325 W. Main St.

 

 

 

Thursday, March 9

9 – 9:45 a.m.

Lyndon – Consumer Protection Seminar 
with Osage County Attorney Brandon Jones
Osage County Courthouse Commissioners’ Room
717 Topeka Ave.

 

 

 

 

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Iola – Free Document Destruction
911 Dispatch Center, 410 N. State St.

 

 

 

 

2:00 – 2:45 p.m.

Garnett – Consumer Protection Seminar
Anderson County Jr/Sr High School Auditorium
1100 W Highway 31

 

 

 

 

4 – 6 p.m.

Lawrence  Free Document Destruction
Douglas County Fairgrounds, 1930 Harper St.

 

 

 

Friday, March 10

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Salina – Free Document Destruction
Bicentennial Center, 701 Kenwood Park Dr.

 

 

 

 

4 – 6 p.m.

Manhattan – Free Document Destruction
Cico Park Swimming Pool, Wreath and Robinson Dr.

 

 

 

Saturday, March 11

9 a.m. – Noon

Topeka – Free Document Destruction
Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave. – Enter off of 12th Street.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Shredding will be done onsite, except the Topeka location, where documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.