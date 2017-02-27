Single vehicle accident takes Neodesha man's life

On Saturday, February 25" 2017, at at approximately 6:15 P.M, Deputies of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office along with emergency services from Cherryvale, Kansas were dispatched to a report of a one vehicle traffic accident. The reported traffic accident location was north of the City of Cherryvale on Liberty Street.

When Deputies arrived it was discovered that a Honda Passenger car had been traveling north bound on Liberty Street. The Honda Passenger car left the roadway and struck an embankment north of County Road 5200.

The Honda was being driven by Issac L. Hickman age 24 of Neodesha, Kansas. Hickman was transported to the Wilson County Medical Center. Hickman was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. The investigation is continuing and toxicology tests are pending.

Sheriff Robert Dierks would like to express the condolences of the Montgomery Sheriff's Office to the family of Mr. Hickman. Sheriff Dierks said that it's always disturbing when a life is lost in a traffic accident.