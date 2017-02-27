MSSU's Clark Named MIAA FOTY

The Missouri Southern men's basketball program was well-represented today as the MIAA announced its All-Conference Teams and End of the Year Awards.



Elyjah Clark was named the MIAA's Freshman of the Year today as the Edmond, Okla. native becomes the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).



Clark was the highest-scoring freshman this year in the MIAA as he finished the regular season averaging 14.0 points and 4.9 rebounds, starting in all 28 games the Lions played this season. This year, he led the MIAA in three point attempts and three pointers made, while ranking second in three pointers per game. Clark ranks 33rd and 35th nationally in three point attempts and makes, respectively.



CJ Carr was a second-team selection for the Lions after leading the team in scoring from start to finish. Carr averaged 19.2 points, 5.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game, while starting in every game and averaging 36 minutes per contest. Carr put himself in the Southern record books this season as he set a new MSSU single-game record with 16 assists against Pittsburg State on Feb. 4. He also became the second-highest single game scorer in the history of the program as he scored 47 points in a double-overtime win over Minnesota State earlier this season. Carr finished the regular-season sixth in the MIAA in scoring.



Carr leads the MIAA in assists per game, steals per game, total assists, total field goal attempts, total minutes and total steals this year, while ranking third in minutes per game. He is 17th in Division II total field goal attempts, while ranking 19th in both total steals and total assists. He ranks 23rd nationally in assists per game, while ranking 26th in total minutes and 31st in steals per game.



Also earning accolades were seniors Lawrence Brown andJJ Cratit. The pair both were named honorable mention All-MIAA, as was Clark. Brown is second in the MIAA in offensive rebounds per game, while ranking third in total rebounds and rebounds per game. He averaged 9.3 points and 7.9 rebounds this season. Cratit was second on the team in scoring this year with 14.6 points per game. He averaged 3.4 rebounds per game and added in 12 blocks on the season and ranked ninth in the MIAA in scoring this season.



Northwest Missouri's Justin Pitts repeated as the MIAA Player of the Year as did Washburn's Brady Skeens as the Defensive Player of the Year. Ben McCollum was the Coach of the Year.



The Lions will be in action on Friday evening in the second-round of the 2017 MIAA Tournament in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium. Southern will play the winner of the Fort Hays State - Northeastern State game taking place tonight in Hays.



Player of the Year

Justin Pitts, G, Jr., NWMSU



Defensive Player of the Year

Brady Skeens, F, Jr., WU



Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark, F, Fr., MSSU



Coach of the Year

Ben McCollum, NWMSU



All-MIAA First Team

Justin Pitts, G, Jr., NWMSU**[r3]

Rob Davis, G, Jr., FHSU[r2]

Anthony Virdure, G, Sr., LU

Brandy Skeens, F, Jr., WU

Trey Lansman, C, Jr., UNK

**Unanimous Selection

[r2] Two time repeat First Team Selection

[r3] Three time repeat First Team Selection



All-MIAA Second Team

Spencer Reaves, G, Jr., UCM

CJ Carr, G, Jr., MSSU

Zach Schneider, F, Sr., NWMSU

Chandler Diekvoss, F, So., LWU

Corbin Byford, F, Sr., UCO



All-MIAA Third Team

Jaylon Smith, G, Sr., LU

Chris Ebou-Ndow, G, Jr., NWMSU

Brandon Hall, G, So., ESU

Kyle Wolfe, F, Sr., UCM

Logan Hovey, F, Jr., SBU



All-Defensive Team

Brady Skeens, F, Jr., WU

Marquiez Lawrence, F, Sr., UCM

JaQuan Smith, F, Sr, FHSU

Bakari Triggs, G, Jr., LWU

Chris Ebou-Ndow, G, Jr., NWMSU



Honorable Mention All-MIAA

Marquiez Lawrence, UCM

Jake Hammond, UCO

Josh Holiday, UCO

Josh Pederson, ESU

JaQuan Smith, FHSU

Hadley Gillium, FHSU

Jackson Price, LWU

Elyjah Clark, MSSU

JJ Cratit, MSSU

Lawrence Brown, MSSU

Cole Clearman, MWSU

Yashua Trent, UNK

Isaiah MaKay, UNK

Ty Daneilson, UNK

Montre Williams, NSU

Anthony Woods, NWMSU

DeVonte Mosby, NWMSU

Javion Blake, WU

Brian Patterson, SBU