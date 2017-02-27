Gun Safety Forum Held in Joplin

About a dozen people attended a gun safety session in Joplin tonight to get tips from JPD and to stay up to date on changes in gun laws.

Already in 2017, the Joplin Police Department has had 42 calls reporting gun shots, that's nearly double the amount they had at this time last year. The number of guns stolen from cars and the number of gun crimes in the city also went up from 2015 to 2016. Captain Joe Moore speaks at the local NAACP event, hoping preparedness will lead to some prevention.

“If we can educate people in forums like this then hopefully we can avoid those problems,” says Cpt. Moore.

“We want everyone to know their rights, who can carry and where to carry and who can purchase,” says Jim West, President of the local NAACP Chapter.

Many at the event were there to get up to date on changes to the concealed carry and castle doctrine laws that took effect in the past few months. In Missouri, it’s no longer required to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon and now you can “stand your ground" in public.

“Before, the doctrine was that the person was able to defend themselves inside their home, business or dwelling now that has extended outside of the home as long as you have a lawful reason to be there,” says Moore.

One point brought up at the forum, being open and honest about having a weapon when interacting with law enforcement.

“That’s the key right there because everything gets off balance whenever you start doing something and all of a sudden the gun shows up,” says West.

Moore also spoke about gun safety, an important topic to prevent more accidents.

The Joplin chapter of the NAACP hosted tonight's event as part of Black History Month.