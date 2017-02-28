Iola Police Department Receives Second Platinum Award

The Iola Police Department, represented by Chief Jared Warner, was awarded a 2nd AAA Community Traffic Safety Award by Jennifer Haugh, AAA Kansas during the City Council meeting on Monday, February 27. This award is the second platinum level award for the department. This is also marks the 5th consecutive year they qualified for the AAA Award, the first three at the gold level. (photo attached)

They were recognized for their continued success & involvement with the SAFE program at Iola High School; their Back-To-School Radio announcements about pedestrian safety on KIKS; Boy Scouts of America Troop 52 bike safety; Crash dummies Vince & Larry presence at Mustang football games; Seat belt Convincer programs with the Kansas Highway Patrol; Seat belt checks with the Iola High School SADD club; After school bike safety talks; & the Bucks for Buckles program, just to name a few.

In traffic safety engineering the department was recognized for their Oak St. & Madison crosswalk project to make it safer for the middle school kids.

The platinum award is the highest award a law enforcement agency can qualify for, given to communities that implement programs and projects that demonstrate outstanding effort at addressing local traffic safety issues:

Seat belt use has risen to 88%, up from 79% in the previous year

Click It Or Ticket citation work has increased to 183, up from 121 the previous year

Only 14 other police departments across the State of Kansas qualified for a platinum award in 2016, out of over 300 law enforcement agencies