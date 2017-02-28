Bright Futures USA to recognize community champions

Bright Futures USA (BF USA), a national nonprofit dedicated to inspiring community partnerships that open a way for all children to learn, lead and serve, will recognize several individuals, groups and communities during its Evening of Champions at the 4rd annual Community Engagement Conference March 1-3 at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Finalists in each category are listed below.

BFUSA Human and Public Service Partner of the Year Award Finalists

Every community has human service, business, and faith-based partners who have committed their respective resources of time, talent, and treasure to support the Bright Futures effort at the local level. This award recognizes the on-going and sustained commitment of an organization to the support of education and youth through the Bright Futures Framework. There are two winners recognized this year.

Grain Valley Assistance Council from Bright Futures Grain Valley (MO)

City of Mexico & County of Audrain from Bright Futures Mexico (MO)

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare from Bright Futures Clinton (MO)

BFUSA Corporate Partner of the Year Award Finalists

Every community has human service, business, and faith-based partners who have committed their respective resources of time, talent, and treasure to support the Bright Futures effort at the local level. The Partner of the Year award recognizes the ongoing and sustained commitment of an organization in support of education and youth through the Bright Futures framework.

Jimmy Michel Motors from Bright Futures Aurora (MO)

Commerce Bank from Bright Futures Harrisonville (MO)

Carthage Water & Electric from Bright Futures Carthage (MO)

BFUSA Community Champion Award Finalists

At the core of Bright Futures is the belief that every child needs a champion. To accomplish that, every community needs a champion to effectively carry out this mission. This award recognizes a community member who has demonstrated strong, consistent, and effective leadership, bringing the community together around the Bright Futures framework. Two individuals were recognized this year.

Jennafer Johnson from Bright Futures Carl Junction (MO)

Eva Moore from Bright Futures Pleasant Hill (MO)

Amanda Fosdick from Bright Futures Carthage (MO)

Courtney Cox from Bright Futures Lincoln (AR)

BFUSA Evan Yoder Spirit of Service Award Finalists

Evan Yoder was an amazing young man who served as a Bright Futures research coordinator. Unfortunately, his life ended too soon, after a brave battle with cancer. This award was created to honor Evan’s belief that service can enrich the lives of others and truly make a difference.

Barb Lake from Bright Futures Neosho (MO)

Susan Rockett from Bright Futures Mexico (MO)

Tracie Hulbert from Bright Futures Lincoln County (MO)

Vanessa Hargrave & Shelley Jansen from Bright Futures Harrisonville (MO)

Bright Futures Spotlight Award Finalists

The Spotlight Award recognizes a community that has effectively crafted high-quality communication and marketing strategies, using the Bright Futures brand, to shine a spotlight on the organization’s mission.

Bright Futures Siloam Springs (AR)

Bright Futures Miami (OK)

Bright Futures Clinton (MO)

BFUSA Affiliate of the Year Award Finalists

This award recognizes a Bright Futures affiliate community who can serve as a model for other communities. It is Bright Futures USA’s most prestigious award and exemplifies what happens when leadership, communication and collaborative partnerships create the synergy necessary to bring about cultural change to support our next generation’s development.

Bright Futures Harrisonville (MO)

Bright Futures Neosho (MO)

Bright Futures Lincoln County (AR)

http://www.brightfuturesusa.org/