Bright Futures USA to recognize community champions

Bright Futures USA (BF USA), a national nonprofit dedicated to inspiring community partnerships that open a way for all children to learn, lead and serve, will recognize several individuals, groups and communities during its Evening of Champions at the 4rd annual Community Engagement Conference March 1-3 at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Finalists in each category are listed below.
BFUSA Human and Public Service Partner of the Year Award Finalists
Every community has human service, business, and faith-based partners who have committed their respective resources of time, talent, and treasure to support the Bright Futures effort at the local level. This award recognizes the on-going and sustained commitment of an organization to the support of education and youth through the Bright Futures Framework. There are two winners recognized this year.
BFUSA Corporate Partner of the Year Award Finalists
Every community has human service, business, and faith-based partners who have committed their respective resources of time, talent, and treasure to support the Bright Futures effort at the local level. The Partner of the Year award recognizes the ongoing and sustained commitment of an organization in support of education and youth through the Bright Futures framework.
BFUSA Community Champion Award Finalists
At the core of Bright Futures is the belief that every child needs a champion. To accomplish that, every community needs a champion to effectively carry out this mission. This award recognizes a community member who has demonstrated strong, consistent, and effective leadership, bringing the community together around the Bright Futures framework. Two individuals were recognized this year.
BFUSA Evan Yoder Spirit of Service Award Finalists
Evan Yoder was an amazing young man who served as a Bright Futures research coordinator. Unfortunately, his life ended too soon, after a brave battle with cancer. This award was created to honor Evan’s belief that service can enrich the lives of others and truly make a difference.
Bright Futures Spotlight Award Finalists
The Spotlight Award recognizes a community that has effectively crafted high-quality communication and marketing strategies, using the Bright Futures brand, to shine a spotlight on the organization’s mission.
BFUSA Affiliate of the Year Award Finalists
This award recognizes a Bright Futures affiliate community who can serve as a model for other communities. It is Bright Futures USA’s most prestigious award and exemplifies what happens when leadership, communication and collaborative partnerships create the synergy necessary to bring about cultural change to support our next generation’s development.
