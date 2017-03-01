Jasper County Deputy Shot at Hotel

3/1/2017: A Jasper County Deputy has been shot at the Econo Lodge Hotel on Range Line Rd. Joplin Police have confirmed the incident, and say the suspect in the shooting is still inside the hotel. We have a crew at the scene and will bring your more details as they become available.

Update: The officer has been taken to Freeman Hospital.

4:50 PM: The officer who was shot was a Jasper County Deputy. We are changing our initial post to reflect the correct information.

Update 5:07: The Deputy was part of the Ozark Drug Task Force, they were serving a warrant at the hotel. Shots came from inside the hotel room, the scene is still active, the suspect(s) are still inside the hotel. The officer was wearing a bullet proof vest, but was injured, we do not know the extent of the injuries. The officer was speaking before he was taken by ambulance.

6:58 PM: Authorities tell us Deputy Nolan Murray is out of surgery and is in stable condition, although he remains in ICU. He has been with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for 5 years.

7:10 PM: One suspect has been arrested in Joplin after a Jasper County Deputy is shot. Law enforcement walked the suspect out of the hotel, but he was taken to the hospital to assess any possible injuries. Officers then used an incendiary device to blow open a door, but no word if other suspects were found. Law enforcement is leaving the scene.

3/2/2017 11:00 AM: A media conference at the Jasper County Courthouse has just ended regarding a Deputy who was shot yesterday in Joplin. The incident happened as the Ozark Drug Task Force was serving a warrant at the Econo Lodge Hotel. Here are the latest details from Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart and Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

Sheriffs Deputy Nolan Murray is in stable condition, he is alert and awake. He will undergo surgery today to remove a bullet from his back today. Murray was wearing a bullet proof vest, but the bullet went into his chest in an area not covered by the vest. He is expected to make full recovery. Deputy Murray is 27 years old, he has a wife and children he has been part of the Ozark Drug Task force for a year, he has been with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department since 2013.