President Trump: Access to Affordable Child Care Needs to be Expanded

During last night's address to Congress, President Trump revisited several issues he has discussed in the past. Among those issues were immigration reform, and upgrading the nation's transportation system.

But the President also said he wants to expand access to affordable day care.

For many moms and dads...

"Day care is just outrageous," says Adrian Butler.

Day care takes some real budget care. Butler has a three-year-old and a baby due anytime. She has family in the area who help with day care. But she has "shopped" for child care help, and sees the ultimatum millions of parents and day care providers face.

"I understand why it's expensive," says Butler. "Because they provide a lot, and it's a lot of work. But it still doesn't make it easier for the parents."

"It's getting more expensive," says Nikki Tappana.

Here's some perspective from Tappana, who operates a day care at Missouri Southern University. She also teaches how to run day cares.

"Minimum wage goes up. That makes food prices go up," says Tappana.

According to the Child Care Aware organization, the cost of child care in every state rivals families' annual expenditures on housing, transportation, and the cost of tuition at a four-year public university.

Lets put this simple: Day care has become a legit, big investment.

"It is five years, basically, from the time they're born until kindergarten," says Tappana.

Child Care Aware says each week, there are 11 million children under the age of five in day cares across the U.S. Those children have parents who work.

"We've had some families come to us and say, hey, this is a lot," says Tappana.

"I honestly don't know how people, especially single parents, can afford it," says Butler.

Child Care Aware says in 38 states, the cost of infant care exceeds 10 percent of the state's median income for a two-parent family. Many families are deciding to have one parent leave their job and stay at home.

So Butler and Tappana say, go right ahead, Mr. President, and please do try to find ways of helping parents and day care providers. There may be no answers yet. But effort counts.

"Not, hey, we're going to talk about, we're going to say it's a great thing, it's a needed thing. But then that's all we're going to do. We need to actually come to the table and talk about it," says Tappana.

Tappana says a starting point for this proposed reform may be making the whole process of getting grants less intimidating, for both parents and day care providers.