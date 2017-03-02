JHS student passes away after volunteering at elementary school

2:22 PM: Jasper County Coroner Rob Chappel confirms with KOAM/FOX14 the student who passed away was 18 year old Spencer Nicodemus. Chappel says a basketball goal fell and crushed Nicodemus. We will have further information as it becomes available

1:43 PM: Counselors will be available for high school and Irving Elementary student who are grieving. The school may not release the name today. As of 1:40 PM, not all family has been notified.

Autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

We will provide more details as they become available.

12:41 PM: This morning, a high school student who was volunteering at Irving Elementary School was injured in an accident in the gymnasium. No other students were injured.

Staff responded and contacted emergency medical personnel. After being taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the student passed away. The student's family is in our thoughts and hearts during this very difficult time.

Joplin Schools is currently cooperating in an investigation of the incident.

(Press Release via Joplin Schools)