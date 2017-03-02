PSU Education Majors Job Hunt at Teacher Interview Day with 83 School Districts

Pittsburg State University education majors go job hunting right on campus. Teacher interview day brought eighty-three school districts to their doorstep. Organizers call it a win, win for students and schools.



Hannah Whitesell is a PSU senior but wants to find a job in the area as her fiance’ finishes his degree. Teacher interview day means she and others try to sell themselves to potential employers. Hannah said, "It’s that balance of being humble with your accomplishment, but also not leaving anything out."



When a bell rings they move. It’s done speed dating style, students visiting with different districts in fifteen minutes intervals. Jean Dockers, the director of Teacher Education explained students need to, "Figure out what is that’s gonna set you apart and how can you meet the needs of the district and work with kids. That’s the key working with kids to meet the district’s needs."



For Hannah, that’s a minor in ESOL, English for Students of Other Languages. That’s a high demand area that’s made her more marketable. She said, "I got to be instructed in cadence cooperative learning structures. That’s a hot topic and a hot thin that people are looking for and something can use in my classroom."



It’s a chance for school districts to market themselves too. And while the due process issue is coming back in the Kansas legislature, they don’t think that’s the only issue when it comes to hiring teachers."



Dockers said, "Even though the state did away with the tenure process, a lot of districts kept some kind of due process in place. So, for our candidates, I don’t think it’s as big of an issue as perhaps people who are veterans and were hired and lost their tenure."



Early childhood major, Dawn Garrett said due process isn’t a priority for her right now as compared to school environment. She said, "I want it to be like a family atmosphere. I want them to be able to work together for the greater good of the students."

Darrin Ashmore, principal of grades five through twelve at Altoona-Midway school district said, "We try to grow our teachers and staff, due process, if we do our job as administrators and fellow teachers, due process hasn't become an issue." He's hired from here before, is now looking for math and science teachers, and says the key to landing the job is coming in with confidence. "They need to have that energy, enthusiasm for what they do. Love for teaching, and the ability to present inform effectively.

The interim dean of education, Jan Smith, said the teacher interview day is a partnership. She says districts give the university feedback about students they hire.

