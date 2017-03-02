Quantcast

Joplin Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Updated:
Spencer Nicodemus Spencer Nicodemus
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

10/3/2017:  The family of Spencer Nicodemus has filed a lawsuit against Universal Construction, Gared Holdings, LLC, GH Post Sale, LLC, Carroll Seating Company, Inc., and Sapp Design Architects PC. 

Attached below is the full petition filed on August 25, 2017 in Jasper County Circuit Court.

# # #

3/2/2017: 18-year old Joplin High School senior Spencer Nicodemus died Thursday from injuries sustained in an accident at Irving Elementary Schools.

"He's the kindest soul you could ever meet. Always had a smile. He was friends with everybody," friend of Nicodemus, Nate Daugherty said. "He left a mark on everybody which I guarantee is what he wanted most in life."

Friends of Nicodemus say when word of his death spread around school, the loss was felt immediately. 

"Normally after school you can't even hear yourself talk," Daugherty said. "And there wasn't even a peep inside. Like if I dropped a sewing needle you would've been able to hear it, it was so quiet. So it's devastating."

The silence continued through the afternoon, when dozens of close friends, students, along with Joplin High School staff took over the football field to silently release balloons in memory of Nicodemus. 

"He was really nice," friend Malaki Love said. "He always seemed to put a smile on everyone's face. He's always goofy, and when you're down he'd bring you back up."

Nicodemus, or Nico, as friends called him, was playing basketball with students at Irving Elementary School when a basketball goal  fell on the Joplin senior. Medical personnel transported Nicodemus to a hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital. 

"A lot of people knew him. And knew he was a good guy," Love said. "It's just crazy that it happened to such a good person."

No other students were injured in the accident. Joplin Schools says it's cooperating with the investigation. It's still unclear what caused the goal to fall. 

Friends say the balloon launch was organized spontaneously in about an hour. After the release, the crowd embraced for a short prayer. 

"He would have loved it. This is exactly what he would have wanted. I can guarantee it," Daugherty said. "And as long as everybody stays happy and stays cheerful then that's gonna fulfill his dream."

"I love him, and I'll see him on the other side."

Grievance counselors will be available to students at the high school and Irving.

  • Butterbiker on Mission to Save Monarch Migration Teaches Students How to Help

    Tuesday, October 3 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-03 22:23:54 GMT

    Sara Dykman is cycling ten thousand miles from Mexico to Canada through the United States with the monarch butterfly  migration and teaching students how they can help create an nurturing environment for the ailing species. 

  • Proposed New Joplin Arts & Entertainment Passes City Council Vote

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:51:48 GMT

    The multi-million dollar facility will be built on Memorial Hall's parking lot, pending drill samples.

  • Human Skull and Remains found in Northeast Oklahoma Identified

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:03 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:03:18 GMT
    25-year old Clifford Eli Moss was last seen leaving his family home to go for a walk and never returned. Less than a  month later his skull was found. Moss'ss skull was found by a resident off of highway 10.  However, due to elements and neighborhood dogs, not all of the bones were found in the same place but within a mile radius.    "We submitted those bones to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office for examination and as of this Friday, through DNA records ...More >>
