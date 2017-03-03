Quantcast

Second JHS Student Passes Away After Being Shot - KOAM TV 7

Second JHS Student Passes Away After Being Shot

Joplin, MO -

10:01 AM:  Understanding the investigation is still on-going, an autopsy is scheduled for later today. Mr. Daniels was not a resident of the address on Pennsylvania, but rather was a guest. To make a clarification Mr. Daniels was shot by an adult of the home and not another teen/child.

6:42 AM:  At about 9:32p.m.(3/2/2017) emergency services responded to 2421 South Pennsylvania in regard to a shooting. On arrival, it was learned that Ronnie Daniels (18) had been shot and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Daniels died as a result of his injuries. Joplin Police Detectives are currently investigating the incident and we expect to have more information later today

