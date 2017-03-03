Two Joplin High School Students Killed in One Day

Another tragedy hits the Joplin School District. Police today released details concerning the shooting death of a teenager. Last night's shooting happened the same day another Joplin High School student died following an accident at an elementary school.

18-year-old Ronnie Daniels' pickup truck still sits in front of the house where he was shot.

"As the community grieves, we are part of that, also," says Captain Rusty Rives with the Joplin Police Department.

Joplin police say this tragic incident is still under investigation.

"There were several people at the residence. We know Mr. Daniels was a guest at this residence," says Rives.

...2421 South Pennsylvania.

A teenager who lives at this home wanted to talk to us off-camera. He says his dad was showing Daniels a new gun, a 9 mm Smith and Wesson M&P Shield, similar to a picture included with this story. The teen says his dad was standing next to a kitchen counter top, and Daniels was sitting on a living room couch.

"The shot did come from an adult and not one of the younger people in the residence," says Rives.

According to the teen who talked to us, hid dad's new gun malfunctioned while the dad was pulling back the slide. The teen says one bullet from the gun hit Daniels in the stomach.

"He was treated on scene and then transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed away," says Rives.

The teen we met says before Daniels died, he told ambulance workers that the shooting was an accident. Police are still making sure they do due diligence.

"After the autopsy is done, and once we get the results of that, there can be more confirmed information," says Rives.

Friends say the Daniels family has been through a lot recently. Ronnie died yesterday, and his mom passed away from an illness one week ago yesterday. She can be seen with Ronnie in a picture included with this story.

An autopsy on Ronnie's body was scheduled after an autopsy on the other teenager who died yesterday.