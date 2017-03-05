2017 Roper Honda Bracket Buster Challenge Official Rules

Roper Honda and KOAM-TV BRACKET BUSTER CHALLENGE OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

The Official Rules for the UPickem Men’s College Basketball Tournament National Contest are also included below.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT IMPROVE CHANCES OF WINNING. THE FOLLOWING CONTEST IS VALID ONLY IN THE 14-COUNTY REGION OF KANSAS, MISSOURI AND OKLAHOMA (AS DEFINED IN THE RULES BELOW) AND IS OPEN ONLY TO QUALIFIED PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN THE RULES BELOW). VOID ELSEWHERE AND WHEREVER PROHIBITED. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE CONTEST IF YOU DO NOT FALL WITHIN THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS AS SET FORTH BELOW.

Who May Enter: Contest is open to legal U.S. residents who reside within the 14-county Joplin/Pittsburg designated market area (DMA) which includes the following counties: In Kansas--Bourbon, Crawford, Cherokee, Allen, Labette, Neosho, Woodson, and Wilson. In Missouri--Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald. In Oklahoma--Ottawa. Must be able to prove residency within the specified 14-county region to be eligible to win. Must also be 18 years of age or older as of date of entry, and have a valid U.S. driver’s license or government issued photo I.D., except the following classes of persons who are not eligible to enter:

Employees, officers, and directors of KOAM-TV (“Administrator”), KFJX-TV, Roper Honda (“Sponsor”), Saga Quad States Communications, LLC, Surtsey Media, LLC each of their respective franchisees, parents, affiliated companies, subsidiaries, distributors, retailers, printers, advertising and promotion agencies, contest sponsors and any and all other companies associated with the design or execution of this promotion (collectively, “Released Parties”), and the members of the immediate families or households, whether or not related, of any of the above. “Immediate family members” includes, for purposes of this promotion, parents (including in-laws), grandparents, siblings (including step-siblings), children (including step-children), grand children (including step grand children) and each of their respective spouses.

How to Enter: Click the “Contest” link on one of the station websites, either www.koamtv.com or www.fox14tv.com and complete the UPICKEM registration. Registrations will be accepted beginning Monday, March 6, 2017. Once the tournament field and teams are set, contestants must complete the tournament bracket by predicting the winners for each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament in all six rounds. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the First Round of the tournament. Limit one (1) entry per person. Contestants must input a projected final score for the National Championship Game. Contestants are not required to pick the winners of the play-in games. Play-in games (those games played prior to the start of the 64-team portion of the tournament) are not included in the Contest.

The entrant must also include all required registration information and agree to UPICKEM terms and conditions.

One (1) valid, qualified entry (as outlined above) into the BRACKET BUSTER CHALLENGE enters you into three (3) components within the BRACKET BUSTER CHALLENGE Contest listed below. There is no need to register again. You may only make your tournament selections one time, as defined above.

LOCAL CONTEST COMPONENTS:

“Final Score Prediction Challenge” “Overall Tournament 64 Team Challenge” “Bonus Prize”

Specific details, rules and prizes for each contest component are outlined below.

*Additional picks will be necessary to participate in the 4th Contest component, the “Second Chance Challenge.” Specific details, rules and prizes for the “Second Chance Challenge” are outlined below.

In addition to the above local contest(s), Upickem may be conducting additional contests with additional prizes. Official Rules and Prizes for the National Men’s College Basketball Tournament will be conducted by UPickem. The Upickem website, has all the rules for our contest and the other ways you can win with the national contest. See the “ UPICKEM MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT NATIONAL CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES” portion of these contest rules below. All national prizes and national bonus prizes will be awarded by uPickem and not Station. Station shall have no liability to contestants with regards to these prizes.

________________________________________________________________________________________

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION CHALLENGE

*If you completed the registration as outlined above, entered a qualified entry and made your tournament selections through UPICKEM, you do not need to register again. You may only make your tournament selections one time. You are eligible to win the “FINAL SCORE PREDICTION CHALLENGE.”

Projected final score predictions for the National Championship game made at the time of contest entry and registration will not be used to determine the FINAL SCORE PREDICTION CHALLENGE winner.

The FINAL SCORE PREDICTION CHALLENGE is scheduled to occur on 4/3/2017 during the 2017 Men’s College Basketball Tournament Championship game being played in Phoenix, AZ (“Designated Game”). The contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void outside the14-county Joplin/Pittsburg designated market area (DMA) which includes the following counties: In Kansas--Bourbon, Crawford, Cherokee, Allen, Labette, Neosho, Woodson, and Wilson. In Missouri--Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald. In Oklahoma--Ottawa., and wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

Finalist Selection & Notification – Maximum of (2) grand prize finalists: Following the conclusion of the designated tournament games on 4/1/2017, the top two contestants (out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above) with the most points in the bracket challenge at that time and meets eligibility requirements will be designated as the two (2) grand prize finalists.

SCORING For The Final Score Prediction Challenge: Each of the first five rounds of the tournament are worth up to 64 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

Point totals will be tallied by UPICKEM to determine the two (2) grand prize finalists.

Tie Breaking Procedures – Grand Prize Finalists: In the event of a tie for the top two contestants with the most points in the bracket challenge, the top two contestants will be determined by using the layers of tie-breaker criteria below.

The most points earned in the Fifth Round. If there is still a tie, the most points earned in the Fourth Round. If there is still a tie, the most points earned in the Third Round. If there is still a tie, the most points earned in the Second Round. If there is still a tie, the most points earned in the First Round. If there is still a tie, the finalists will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

Only the two (2) designated grand prize finalists will be eligible to participate in the grand prize contest for the chance to win the grand prize (described below). All other entrants are ineligible to participate or win.

The designated two grand prize finalists will be notified initially by phone of their selection. If a designated finalist cannot be reached by the contest administrator to confirm their selection after two (2) attempts to the phone number they provided on their online entry form during the Registration Period, or doesn’t meet eligibility requirements, then that finalist may be disqualified, and at the sponsor’s sole discretion, an alternate finalist (the entrant with the current 3rd highest score, out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above, within the designated bracket challenge contest may be selected, time permitting. This process will continue until (2) two grand prize finalists have been confirmed by the Administrator, time permitting. Any selected finalist who does not meet the eligibility requirements, or who does not wish to participate in the grand prize contest will be disqualified. Decisions of judges in the selection and determination of grand prize finalists, and all matters related to this contest are final. Finalist selection and participation is non-transferable.

Final Score Prediction Challenge Finalists: ?Each finalist will be required to submit (via e-mail, fax, text or in writing) their prediction of the exact Final Score of the designated basketball game by a time as designated by Administrator during the notification phone call in order to be eligible to participate in the grand prize Final Score Prediction Challenge contest (see below):

In order for a prize to be awarded to an eligible designated finalist, a finalist’s score prediction must exactly match the actual final score of the designated game according to the following requirements:

Each score prediction must be submitted to the Administrator by the designated deadline prior to the start of the designated game – 5:00PM (CT) Monday, April 3, 2017. Any score prediction not submitted and received for any reason prior to tip-off of the game will be immediately disqualified, and is ineligible to participate or win any prize.

Designated Game Date: 4/3/2017

Designated Game: 2017 Men’s College Basketball Tournament Championship game – Phoenix, AZ

All score predictions must be completely accurate and match the exact final score.

All entries must be clearly legible and complete. Any incomplete or illegible entries will be disqualified and will not be eligible for the grand prize.

In order to claim the corresponding Score Prediction prize award level (see below), the Final Score prediction submitted by a designated finalist must be completely accurate and match the exact final score with the correct team;

For example, if the actual final score of the designated game is Kentucky– 75, Wisconsin - 50, then a submitted final score prediction of Kentucky– 50, Wisconsin – 75 or a prediction of 75 – 50 without specifying the associated teams will not constitute a winning entry.

Only final score predictions by official grand prize finalists selected and designated by sponsor are eligible to participate or win.

Prize Awards & Delivery:

Grand Prize – Maximum (1) prize award: In the event of a successful final score prediction by an eligible finalist, that finalist will be eligible to claim the grand prize, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. The grand prize is: a 2017 Honda Civic EX Sedan from Roper Honda with a maximum retail value of $22,015.

A maximum (1) grand prize will be awarded. In the event of two (2) successful final score predictions by the (2) eligible finalists, the Administrator will conduct a random drawing between the (2) eligible finalists to determine which will be designated as the Grand Prize Winner. If the grand prize winning requirements are not successfully completed by an eligible finalist, then the grand prize will not be awarded .

Grand prize winner, if any, must accept delivery of vehicle from the Sponsor, or as otherwise specified by Sponsor. Sponsor will solely designate and specify available vehicle including make, model, color and options for winner’s prize award. Winner may not substitute, exchange, or apply the vehicle’s value towards a higher cost or alternate vehicle. Designated vehicle must be the Sponsor designated vehicle that is currently in designated dealer’s stock of inventory. Administrator reserves the right to award an alternate year model (i.e. 2016), if the 2017 model is not available at the time of prize award. If the designated prize vehicle MSRP is under $22,015, the winner will not be awarded the difference between the vehicle’s actual MSRP and $22,015. Winner is responsible for paying any and all sales tax on prize award at time of delivery, estimated at approximately $1,320.90 (based on a 6.0% tax value) but may vary depending on the state and county in which the vehicle is awarded. All other costs and expenses related to prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of winner, including but not limited to tax, title, insurance, license and registration fees.

All income, federal, state and local taxes are winner’s sole responsibility. Prize award is non-transferable and no cash redemption or prize substitution allowed, except at Administrator’s sole discretion or as provided herein. Administrator reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion, if an advertised prize becomes unavailable. Other restrictions may apply.

Grand prize winner, if any, will be required to complete and return a W-9 form (if prize value exceeds $600.00), affidavit of eligibility, and liability/publicity release, and present a valid driver’s license and social security card before prize will be awarded. Winners of prizes greater than $600.00 will be issued a 1099 form reflecting the value of the prize(s) and are responsible for paying all applicable taxes on prize(s).

Failure to collect or properly claim any prize in accordance with these rules will result in forfeiture of the prize. If forfeited for any reason, contestant will not receive any other prize substitution or compensation. Total maximum prize value: $22,015.

________________________________________________________________________________________

OVERALL TOURNAMENT 64 TEAM Challenge:

*If you completed the registration as outlined above, entered a qualified entry and made your tournament selections and predicted the final score of the National Championship game through UPICKEM, you do not need to register again. You may only make your tournament selections and predict the final score of the National Championship game one time. You are already eligible to win the “OVERALL TOURNAMENT 64 TEAM Challenge.”

SCORING FOR THE OVERALL TOURNAMENT 64 TEAM Challenge: Each round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 6 rounds in the tournament worth up to 384 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

Total points will be tallied by UPICKEM.

At the completion of the of all six rounds of the tournament, the participants with the five (5) highest total scores for all rounds combined (out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above) will be deemed the“OVERALL TOURNAMENT 64 TEAM CHALLENGE” winners, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. If any of the participants with the top five (5) totals are not eligible to win, then the selection process will continue to the participant with the sixth (6th) highest total (out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above) and so on, until five (5) eligible participants are selected.

Overall Tournament 64 Team Challenge Winners will be notified by the phone number or e-mail address submitted at the time of the UPICKEM registration. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, or doesn’t meet eligibility requirements, an alternate winner will be selected. If UPICKEM or its affiliates cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.

In the event of a tie for any of the top five (5) highest overall scores, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the Grand Prize winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.

3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation."

The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

5. The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

6. The most points earned in the Third Round.

7. The most points earned in the Second Round.

8. The most points earned in the First Round.

9. If there is still a tie, the winner(s) will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

OVERALL TOURNAMENT 64 TEAM CHALLENGE Prizes:

Once the five (5) participants with the top point totals have been determined and meet eligibility requirements and are in compliance with these Official Rules., the winners will be awarded, based on point totals from highest to lowest.

1st place: $750.00 cash, in the form of a check written to winner.

2nd place: $300.00 cash, in the form of a check written to winner.

3rd place: $150.00 cash, in the form of a check written to winner.

4th place: $50.00 gift certificate to Woody’s Smokehouse.

5th place: $25.00 gift certificate from Woody’s Smokehouse.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

How the “BONUS PRIZE” winner will be determined:

*If you completed the registration as outlined above, entered a qualified entry and made your tournament selections and predicted the final score of the National Championship game through UPICKEM, you do not need to register again. You may only make your tournament selections and final score of the National Championship game one time. You are already eligible to win the “Bonus Prize.”

SCORING: Each round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly.

Total Points will be tallied by UPICKEM.

The contestant who has the most points based on their tournament selections on Monday, March 27, 2017 (out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above) will win a gift certificate redeemable for a carry out dinner for 10 people from Woody’s Smokehouse, 25124 Demott Dr, Joplin, MO 64801. Retail value: $100.00. Winner is subject to verification of eligibility and must be in compliance with the Official Rules. If the participant with the top point total is not eligible to win, then the selection process will continue to the participant with the second (2nd) highest point total (out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above) and so on, until one (1) eligible participant is chosen.

The Bonus Prize winner will be notified by the phone number or e-mail address submitted at the time of UPICKEM registration. Inthe event of a tie, the winner will be randomly chosen. There will be one (1) Bonus Prize recipient.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

________________________________________________________________________________

SECOND CHANCE CHALLENGE:

To participate in the “Second Chance Challenge,” contestants must pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament remaining prior to the start of the third full round of the tournament (the round of 16 teams) (hereafter, the "Third Round"). If the contestant is already registered through UPICKEM for the BRACKET BUSTER CHALLENGE, the contestant must make selections in the remaining rounds of the tournament to enter the SECOND CHANCE CHALLENGE. If the contestant hasn’t registered through UPICKEM for the BRACKET BUSTER CHALLENGE, then the registration steps outlined above must be completed and the participant must meet all eligibility requirements listed above. New registrants must click on the “Contest” link on one of the station websites, either www.koamtv.com or www.fox14tv.com and complete the UPICKEM registration. Limit one (1) entry per person. The Second Chance Challenge is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations and is void outside the14-county Joplin/Pittsburg designated market area (DMA) which includes the following counties: In Kansas--Bourbon, Crawford, Cherokee, Allen, Labette, Neosho, Woodson, and Wilson. In Missouri--Vernon, Barton, Jasper, Newton, and McDonald. In Oklahoma--Ottawa., and wherever prohibited or restricted by law. The entrant must also include all required registration information and agree to all of UPICKEM terms and conditions.

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament from the Third Round on and entera projected final score for the National Championship Game. You must make your selections through UPICKEM. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the Third Round. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each remaining round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 4 rounds remaining in the tournament worth up to 256 points. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

Total Points will be tallied by UPICKEM.

The participants with the top five (5) highest total scores (out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above) for all rounds combined (Third Round through the Championship game) will be deemed the “Second Chance Challenge” winners, subject to verification of eligibility. If any of the participants with the top five (5) totals are not eligible to win, then the selection process will continue to the participant with the sixth (6th) highest point total (out of the entries from within the eligible 14-county region as described above) and so on, until five (5) eligible participants are selected.

In the event of a tie for the five highest overall scores, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.

3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation."

The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

5. The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

6. The most points earned in the Third Round.

7. If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

“Second Chance Challenge” Contest Prizes:

Once the five (5) participants with the top five point totals are determined, and meet eligibility requirements and are in compliance with the Official Rules, the winners receive, based on point totals from highest to lowest.

1st place: $300.00 cash, in the form of a check written to winner.

2nd place: $100.00 cash, in the form of a check written to winner.

3rd place: $50.00 cash, in the form of a check written to winner.

4th place: $50.00 gift certificate from Woody’s Smokehouse.

5th place: $25.00 gift certificate from Woody’s Smokehouse.

Second Chance Challenge winners will be notified by the phone number or e-mail address submitted at the time of UPICKEM registration. If a winner is unreachable after seven (7) days, or if that winner is unavailable for prize fulfillment, an alternate winner will be selected. If UPICKEM or its affiliates cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded. Entrance into the Second Chance does not qualify contestant to win any other components of the Bracket Buster Challenge.

In addition to the above contest(s), Upickem may be conducting additional contests with additional prizes. Official Rules and Prizes for the National Men’s College Basketball Tournament will be conducted by UPickem. The Upickem website, has all the rules for our contest and the other ways you can win with the national contest. All national prizes and national bonus prizes will be awarded by uPickem and not Station. Station shall have no liability to contestants with regards to these prizes.

UPICKEM MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT NATIONAL CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OR CANADA AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.

If you’ve already registered, as outlined above, there is no need to re-register. You may only enter your tournament selections one time. You are already eligible to win the National Prizes from UPickem. (Limit one (1) entry per person.)

These Official Rules are for the UPICKEM Men's College Basketball Tournament Contest (the "Contest"), which is a nationwide contest (including both the United States and Canada) Sponsored by Second Street Media Inc. ("Sponsor"). Local affiliates who choose to participate in this Contest may offer prizes for their participants only, but eligibility for those prizes may be restricted to individuals in the affiliate's local area.

This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.

1. ELIGIBILITY:

This Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 states of United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older, and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), who are of legal age of majority in their province of residence, at the time of entry. Local affiliates may restrict eligibility for affiliate prizes; eligibility for local affiliate prizes will be posted on the local affiliate's website. Employees of Sponsor and participating affiliates (the "Promotion Parties"), and members of the immediate family (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouse) and households of each such employee are not eligible to participate or win a prize. This contest is void in Quebec and where prohibited by law.

2. HOW TO PLAY:

o Full Bracket Game

In the "Full Bracket" game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament prior to the start of the first full round of the tournament (the round of 64 teams) (hereafter referred to as the "First Round").

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the First Round of the tournament. You will not be required to pick the winners of the "First Four" play-in games. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 6 rounds in the tournament worth up to 384 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

The participant with the highest score for each round will be deemed the round winner, subject to verification. The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined will be deemed the Full Bracket Grand Prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest score in any round, the winner for the round will be randomly selected from among the tied participants.

In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the Grand Prize winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.

3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation."

The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

5. The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

6. The most points earned in the Third Round.

7. The most points earned in the Second Round.

8. The most points earned in the First Round.

9. If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

o 16 Team Bracket Game

In the 16 Team Bracket game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament remaining prior to the start of the third full round of the tournament (the round of 16 teams) (hereafter, the "Third Round"). The 16 Team Bracket game may not be offered by all local affiliates.

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament from the Third Round on and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the Third Round. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each remaining round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 4 rounds remaining in the tournament worth up to 256 points. You will receive 8 points for each Third Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined (Third Round through the Championship game) will be deemed the 16 Team Bracket Game winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.

3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation."

The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

5. The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

6. The most points earned in the Third Round.

7. If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

o 4 Team Bracket Game

In the 4 Team Bracket game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament remaining prior to the start of the fifth full round of the tournament (the round of 4 teams) (hereafter, the "Fifth Round"). The 4 Team Bracket game may not be offered by all local affiliates.

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the Fifth Round of the tournament. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each remaining round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 2 rounds remaining in the tournament worth up to 128 points. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined (Fifth Round through the Championship game) will be deemed the 4 Team Bracket Game winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

1. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

2. Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.

3. Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation."

The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner.

If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

4. The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

5. If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the tied players.

UPICKEM National Prizes

o Winner of Full Bracket game individual rounds - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing. The approximate retail value of the round prize is $89.

o Overall Winner of Full Bracket - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

o Overall Winner of 16 Team Bracket - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

o Overall Winner of 4 Team Bracket - One college basketball themed Fathead of the winner's choosing, approximate retail value of $89, and a PlayStation 4 Pro, approximate retail value $249.

UPICKEM National Bonus Prizes

o One (1) $1,000,000 cash annuity prize* will be awarded if a participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly. If more than one participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly, the $1,000,000 cash prize will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked all 63 games.

o Up to three (3) $10,000 cash prizes will be awarded to participants who pick 61 or 62 games correctly. If there are more than three participants who correctly pick 61 or 62 game, the three $10,000 cash prizes ($30,000) will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked 61 or 62 games.

o Up to five (5) $1,000 cash prizes will be awarded to participants who pick 60 games correctly. If there are more than five participants who correctly pick 60 games, the five $1,000 cash prizes ($5,000) will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked 60 games.

Each participant can only win one of these cash prizes. So, for example, a participant who correctly picks all 63 games would receive the $1,000,000 cash prize, but not a $10,000 cash prize a or $1,000 cash prize, and a participant who correctly picks 61 or 62 games would receive the $10,000 cash prize, but not a $1,000 cash prize. These prizes will not be awarded unless someone correctly picks the required number of games. Determination of cash prize winners, verification of eligibility, and compliance with these rules will be conducted by SCA Promotions, Inc., whose decision will be final.

*If won, the $1,000,000 annuity prize will be awarded as a 30 year annuity.

NATIONAL WINNER NOTIFICATION:

Winners will be notified by email. All posted results are unofficial until winners are verified. If a winner does not respond within seven (7) days of the initial notification email, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to the next highest scoring participant. Prizes won by an eligible participant who is a minor in his/her state of residence will be awarded to minor's parent or legal guardian who must sign and return all required documents. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of participants.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest.

The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor. The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

PRIVACY NOTICE:

Information you provide in connection with this contest is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy and will be shared with your local affiliate.

?NATIONAL WINNERS:

For a list of national winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101, Attn: Men's College Basketball Tournament Contest Winners List. Requests must be received by June 30, 2017.

This contest is sponsored by Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101.

© 2017 Second Street Media, Inc.

UPICKEM is a trademark of Second Street Media, Inc. The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

Additional Rules & Restrictions for the Roper Honda Bracket Buster Challenge & UPICKEM National Contest:

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

All decisions of the judges are final. Entrants and winners will ultimately be chosen in the sole discretion of KOAM/KFJX. Prizes are not transferrable or redeemable for cash, Winners will be responsible for any and all state and federal taxes. Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest.



KOAM, KFJX, UPICKEM and their affiliates reserve the right to change the rules at any time.

This contest is being conducted concurrently and simultaneously with television stations in the Joplin/Pittsburg area affiliated with JOPLIN TELEVISION GROUP and viewers of said stations will then be competing to win the same prize.

Limit one entry per person.

This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.

To play, contestants must select the team that they predict will win each game of the Men’s College Basketball Tournament and enter the score of the designated tie-breaker game, the National Championship Game.

You must be 18 years of age or older at time of entry to be eligible for this contest. This contest is void where prohibited by law.



Winners will be notified by the phone number submitted at the time of UPICKEM registration. If UPICKEM or its affiliates cannot find an eligible winner for the prize, that prize will not be awarded.



UPICKEM and its affiliates reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value.



Employees of KFJX-TV, KOAM-TV, Saga Quad States Communications, LLC, Surtsey Media, LLC, UPICKEM and their affiliates, their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising sponsors, contest sponsors and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of each are not eligible. Immediate family members are defined as spouse, great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, & great-grandchildren of the employee and/or his or her spouse. This also includes individuals for whom the employee is the current legal guardian.



Contest entrants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of the contest commissioners, which are final on all matters pertaining to the contest.



Entrants further grant to KFJX, KOAM, UPICKEM and their affiliates the right to use and publish their proper name, town and state online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest.



KOAM, KFJX and UPICKEM and their affiliates reserve the right to use any and all information related to the Contest, including information on contestants obtained through the contest, for marketing purposes or any other purpose, unless prohibited by law.

The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright, UPICKEM, Inc., and/or its affiliates. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.



Each winner, by acceptance of the prize, agrees to release all Sponsors, and their parent and subsidiary companies, their officers, directors, employees, agents, shareholders, affiliates, suppliers, distributors, and advertising agencies from all liability, claims, or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages, or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership, or use of the prize.



KOAM, KFJX, UPICKEM and their affiliates and advertising sponsors are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God.Sponsor and Promotion Parties are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, lost, late, misdirected, postage-due, unintelligible, returned, undelivered entries or email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Contest or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Website's terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.

The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

If a question cannot be answered because the "action" to result the "answer" is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, or if there proves to be two correct listed answers for the question, that question shall not count for any contestant and scores will be computed as if the question did not exist. Entrants who do not submit a final score for the championship game are not eligible.



All results posted are unofficial until winners are reached and are verified to meet eligibility requirements and in compliance with these Official Rules.



Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and will be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.

KOAM, KFJX and UPICKEM are not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of participants.



The points for each question are clearly marked.

By participating in this contest, entrants agree to abide by and be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of the Administrator, which shall be final in all matters relating to this contest. In the event an entrant wins a prize, and is later found to be in violation of these rules he/she will be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse Sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such violation is discovered after winner has used the prize. Participation in contest constitutes permission for the Sponsor and its agencies to use winners’ names and/or likenesses for purposes of advertising and trade in any media worldwide without limitation or further compensation unless prohibited by law. False, fraudulent or deceptive entries or acts shall render entrants ineligible for any prize.

Sponsor and Administrator are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the contest or in the announcement of the prizes/prize winners. By accepting prizes, winners agree to hold sponsor, and released parties (collectively “Releasees”), from any claims, losses, actions, or damages of any kind, whether actual, incidental or consequential, for injury (including but not limited to death), damages, losses or expenses arising out of or relating to entrant’s participation in this contest, or the acceptance, possession or use/misuse of any prize, or participation in prize-related activities (including but not limited to travel related thereto), and to assume all liability in connection therewith.

Releasees shall not be liable to any winner, entrant or any other person for failure to supply the prize or any part thereof by reason of any acts of God, any actions, regulations, orders, or requests by any governmental entity, equipment failure, terrorist acts, war, fire, unusually severe weather, embargo, labor dispute or strike, labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, or any other cause beyond Releasees’ sole control. No more than the advertised maximum number of prizes will be awarded for any reason.

IN CASE OF DISPUTES: By participating, each entrant agrees that (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and any judicial proceeding shall take place in a federal or state court within the State of New Jersey; (2) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event attorneys' fees; and (3) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, and consequential damages, and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of New Jersey, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions (whether of the State of New Jersey or any other jurisdiction), that would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of New Jersey.

Odds: The odds of being designated as an official finalist in the “Final Score Prediction Challenge” portion of the contest are dependent upon the skill of each eligible entrant.

All JOPLIN TELEVISION GROUP contests are open to all eligible Kansas/Missouri/Oklahoma residents 18 or over (unless otherwise specified). Contestants must possess a valid form of identification bearing the picture of the contestant acceptable to JOPLIN TELEVISION GROUP that will be presented to JOPLIN TELEVISION GROUP and accepted before the prize is awarded. Employees of JOPLIN TELEVISION GROUP, Saga Quad States Communications, LLC, and its ultimate parent company, Saga Communications, Inc., their advertising agencies, affiliates, contest sponsors, employees and immediate families of each, and employees of all media of mass communication within a one-hundred-mile radius of the JOPLIN TELEVISION GROUP main studio are not eligible to win any contest. Immediate family includes the spouse, great-grandparents, grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren of the employee and his/her spouse. This also includes individuals for whom the employee is current legal guardian.

Winners List: For a copy of these official rules or a list of local prize winner(s), if any, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Roper Honda Bracket Buster Challenge, C/O, KOAM-TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762. PLEASE SPECIFY which you are requesting. Requests must be received by 6/3/2017.

Administrator/Operator: This Roper Honda KOAM TV Local Bracket Buster Challenge Contest is administered/operated by KOAM-TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762.