Joplin Shooting Sends One to Hospital; Allen released from custody

According to Joplin Police Piper Allen was released from custody Sunday night. No charges have been filed as of 3/6/17. Paperwork has been submitted to Jasper County prosecutor. Prosecutor wants to further review the case before deciding whether or not to file charges.

# # #

FROM JOPLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT:

MEDIA RELEASE:

At 2:11 a.m. this morning, officers with the Joplin Police Department, along with Joplin Fire and METS responded to 1224 South New Hampshire in regard to a shooting. The details of the shooting are still being investigated and will not be released at this time. The Suspect, Piper Allen (24) of Joplin, called in the shooting. The victim Luke Coffey (29) of Joplin was treated on scene and transported by METS to a local hospital.

Allen, was arrested for First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action. She is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail.