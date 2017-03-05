Joplin Shooting Sends One to Hospital; Allen released from custody

Quantcast

Joplin Shooting Sends One to Hospital; Allen released from custo - KOAM TV 7

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

According to Joplin Police Piper Allen was released from custody Sunday night.  No charges have been filed as of 3/6/17. Paperwork has been submitted to Jasper County prosecutor.  Prosecutor wants to further review the case before deciding whether or not to file charges. 

At 2:11 a.m. this morning, officers with the Joplin Police Department, along with Joplin Fire and METS responded to 1224 South New Hampshire in regard to a shooting. The details of the shooting are still being investigated and will not be released at this time. The Suspect, Piper Allen (24) of Joplin, called in the shooting. The victim Luke Coffey (29) of Joplin was treated on scene and transported by METS to a local hospital. 

Allen, was arrested for First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action. She is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail. 

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

