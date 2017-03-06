Library exhibit explores university history and traditions

In conjunction with Apple Day, a celebration of a pivotal moment in PSU’s history, Axe Library has staged a new exhibit in Special Collections and the University Archives.

“Founding Mentors & Apple Bites,” includes photos and artifacts from its diverse collections. The exhibit features early faculty members and past Apple Day celebrations as well as the history behind the people whose names are on many of the buildings that comprise the modern university.

The exhibit was curated by Janette Mauk, senior administrative specialist in Library Services, and Lauren Geiger, a PSU senior. The exhibit will run through the summer.

For more information, call 620-235-4883.