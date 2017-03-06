Joplin Schools appreciate Nicodemus' impact on communty

We see, hear, and feel the community sharing in the loss that we feel for Spencer Nicodemus, and it warms our hearts to know his life impacted so many in such positive ways. We believe that the community shares our need to understand how this happened.
Both the family and the school are investigating what has happened. We hope you understand that this process takes time and will involve attorneys, investigators, and experts; and the the school and family's purpose of this process is to understand, to protect, and to prevent.
- Dr. Norm Ridder, Superitendent of Joplin Schools
