Parsons Commissioners Considering Adding Fluoride Back into Drinking Water

Parsons City Commissioners will hear from local dentists and the public tonight. The topic, putting fluoride back in to the public's drinking water.

The water in Labette Creek is what eventually comes out of the tap for Parsons residents. That’s after being treated at the water treatment plant. 4 years ago, they stopped adding fluoride to the drinking water.

“The decision was made to change a corner of a pipe that had begun to rust out, but when we got deeper into the project it was realized that there was a much better place to introduce the fluoride into the water supply,” says the City of Parsons Public Information Officer Jim Zaleski.

A change that would hopefully keep pipes from eroding again. But that change would be a more extensive project than city officials expected, leading to a 4 year delay in solving it.

But now, the topic is once again on the table. City Commissioners will begin to decide if they want to reintroduce fluoride to the drinking water, a common practice for many other cities.

“Fluoride occurs naturally in many water sources and so what they're doing is just putting the fluoride at the optimum concentration,” says Dr. Rob Herron of Herron Regional Dental Center.

Dr. Herron does not work in Parsons and will not be speaking to the commissioners but says fluoride helps to strengthen tooth enamel, which helps improve dental health.

“It is shown to decrease decay by 40 percent in kids, young kids, and adults,” he says.

The commissioners have applied for a $35,000 grant from the National Association of County and City Health Officials. The money would pay for replacing the pipe, making it safer for treatment plant workers and for the fluoride itself.

It’s too early to know which way the city commissioners will vote.

“But the city has had fluoride for years and years prior to 4 years ago when they stopped putting the fluoride in there,” says Zaleski.

A decision on the grant is expected in April.

Tonight's meeting will help commissioners decide more on how to pay for the project to see if it is possible.



